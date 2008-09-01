Burnley visit Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday looking for just their second win in the top flight this season.

The Clarets are rooted to the bottom of the table and haven't been helped by the amount of games they have had postponed.

With Sean Dyche's side looking to move up to 18th with a win, here's how they could line up.

Burnley predicted lineup vs Brighton - Premier League

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Nick Pope (GK) - Now a seasoned shot-stopper at this level, Pope has fought off competition from the likes of Tom Heaton and Joe Hart over the years to become Burnley's number one.



Connor Roberts (RB) - The Wales international has been thrust in at right back in place of Matt Lowton recently and may continue in the starting XI.



James Tarkowski (CB) - One half of an established centre-back partnership, Tarkowski has been linked with a move away but remains at Turf Moor.



Ben Mee (CB) - Clarets captain Mee faces one of his toughest tasks as skipper as he looks to lead his side away from the relegation zone.



Erik Pieters (LB) - With fitness doubts over Charlie Taylor, Pieters has had a run in the team and attracted praise from boss Dyche for his professionalism.

2. Midfielders

Dwight McNeil (RM) - Could come back into the team having been left out against Liverpool. One of the Burnley's biggest creative outlets.



Ashley Westwood (CM) - Now firmly part of the furniture at Burnley, Westwood could bring up 300 Premier League appearances next season if he can help keep them in the division.



Josh Brownhill (CM) - The 26-year-old's sole Burnley goal came in a League Cup fixture last season. Yet to net in the Premier League.



Maxwel Cornet (LM) - The Ivory Coast international is the Clarets' leading league goalscorer this term with six.

3. Forwards

Ashley Barnes (ST) - With doubts over Wout Weghorst's fitness, Barnes may be required to slot in up front against his former side.



Jay Rodriguez (ST) - His sole Premier League goal this season came at a crucial time when he equalised against Manchester United earlier this month.