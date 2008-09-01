Burnley predicted lineup vs Brentford - Premier League

Burnley could move out of the Premier League's bottom three with a victory over fellow relegation-battlers Brentford on Saturday.
Sean Dyche's men were thumped 4-0 by Chelsea last time out, leaving them 18th in the standings. They're six points behind Brentford in 15th but boast two games in hand over the Bees and could make a real statement with a victory here.
The boss has a handful of selection issues to deal with, so here's how he could line up.
1. Goalkeeper & defenders
Nick Pope (GK) - Pope is without a clean sheet in three games, having shipped seven goals across that time.
Connor Roberts (RB) - Matt Lowton scored when these two met earlier in the season, but it's Roberts who gets the minutes these days.
James Tarkowski (CB) - His time at the club looks to be coming to an end, but Tarkowski remains a vital player in the quest to avoid relegation.
Nathan Collins (CB) - Ben Mee remains out with a knee injury so young Collins will get another chance.
Charlie Taylor (LB) - Erik Pieters is also sidelined so Taylor will get the minutes.
2. Midfielders
Aaron Lennon (RM) - Enjoying somewhat of a career resurgence and has played every minute over the past six games.
Ashley Westwood (CM) - The anchor man of Burnley's midfield, Westwood plays every game when fit.
Josh Brownhill (CM) - Bagged a goal and an assist in February but is yet to get among the goals this month.
Dwight McNeil (LM) - McNeil is still Burnley's most exciting player, but he needs to improve his return of no goals and one assist in 26 games.
3. Forwards
Wout Weghorst (ST) - The towering Dutchman has definitely made his presence known in England.
Maxwel Cornet (ST) - Cornet was benched for Jay Rodriguez against Chelsea but, as Burnley's top scorer this season, expect him to return.
Source : 90min