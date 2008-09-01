Burnley predicted lineup vs Aston Villa - Premier League

Burnley's scrap for Premier League survival continues with a trip to Aston Villa on Thursday night.

Consecutive defeats have seen the Clarets slip back below the dotted line with two matches of the season left to play. However, Burnley have a game in hand over 17th-placed Leeds.

Here's the XI Mike Jackson may field for their all-important penultimate match of the campaign this midweek.



Burnley predicted lineup vs Aston Villa (3-5-2)

Nick Pope (GK) - For the fourth season in a row, Pope has made more than 100 Premier League saves.



Kevin Long (CB) - The 31-year-old stand-in could make consecutive Premier League starts for the first time since October 2020.



Nathan Collins (CB) - The youngest player to start a Premier League game for Burnley this season has produced performances that belie his tender years.



Matthew Lowton (CB) - Drafted into Burnley's first Premier League back-three since December 2018 last weekend, Lowton may be called upon once again with James Tarkowski and Ben Mee's fitness in doubt.



Connor Roberts (RWB) - Until February, Roberts had played more games for Wales than Burnley this season. The summer arrival has scarcely been dropped since.



Josh Brownhill (CM) - Despite making fewer fouls than he did across the entirety of last season, Brownhill has been awarded five times as many yellow cards (ten) this term.



Jack Cork (CM) - The experienced 32-year-old became the first player not called Tarkowski or Mee to captain Burnley in a Premier League match since Ashley Westwood wore the armband on Halloween 2020.



Dwight McNeil (CM) - Shifting between midfield and the frontline, Burnley's most prolific shooter and chance creator is perpetually involved.



Maxwel Cornet (ST) - Burnley's top scorer has the chance to find the net home and away against the same team in the same season for the first time in his career this midweek after nabbing a consolation against Villa two weeks prior.



Ashley Barnes (ST) - Despite Burnley's desperate need for goals, Jackson has turned to the striker on a 15-month barren spell for the club's last two fixtures.