Burnley predicted lineup vs Aston Villa - Premier League

Burnley's Premier League survival bid continues with the visit of Aston Villa on Saturday afternoon.

Caretaker manager Mike Jackson has steered the Clarets to three consecutive Premier League victories. The last time Burnley collected four top-flight wins on the spin was April 2018 en route to a seventh-placed finish..

Here's the XI Jackson may deploy to replicate the feat of four years ago.

Burnley predicted lineup vs Aston Villa (4-4-2)

Burnley have climbed away from the drop zone | Julian Finney/GettyImages

Nick Pope (GK) - Burnley's number one needs one more shutout to hit double digits for clean sheets for his fourth season on the spin.



Connor Roberts (RB) - The summer arrival had to wait until February to make his first Premier League appearance at Turf Moor, but has started each home game since.



Nathan Collins (CB) - The 21-year-old Ireland international has beaten Villa more often than any other club he's faced in his career (three wins from three games).



James Tarkowski (CB) - Despite picking up his tenth yellow card of the season last weekend, Burnley's stand-in skipper swerved a suspension given the advanced stage of the season.



Charlie Taylor (LB) - This season alone, Taylor has equalled the tally of assists he accrued across his first four Premier League campaigns (three).



Dwight McNeil (RM) - Shifted onto the right-hand side for three of his last four starts, McNeil's increased influence hasn't been reflected in his goals and assists quite yet (zero goals, one assist).



Jack Cork (CM) - Will undoubtedly be buoyed after bagging his first Premier League goal since December 2018 last weekend.



Josh Brownhill (CM) - In Ashley Westwood's three-game absence, Brownhill has either scored or created three goals, as many as he could muster in his previous 71 top-flight appearances.



Aaron Lennon (LM) - The experienced 35-year-old scored in his last appearance against Aston Villa - though that was more than six years ago.



Wout Weghorst (ST) - Not too pleased at all to come off after an hour last weekend, Jackson stressed: "Wout has done nothing wrong," putting the decision to a management of fatigue.



Matej Vydra (ST) - While Jay Rodriguez faces a race against time to recover from a problematic hamstring, Jackson could turn to the most recent scorer at Turf Moor.