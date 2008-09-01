Burnley host Arsenal at Turf Moor in the Premier League this weekend as Sean Dyche’s side go in search of their first league win of the campaign.

The Clarets tasted their third defeat in their last four league outings with a 3-1 loss to Everton on Monday evening after a six-minute collapse in the second half following Ben Mee’s headed opener.

The result left Dyche’s men languishing in the relegation zone at this early stage of the season, but Burnley will take solace in their recent record against the Gunners after earning their first top flight win over Arsenal since 1974 last season.

Here’s how Burnley could line up.

Burnley predicted lineup vs Arsenal - Premier League

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Ben Mee headed Burnley ahead against Everton | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Nick Pope (GK) - A dependable presence, the Englishman will need to be at his best against a dangerous Arsenal attack.



Matthew Lowton (RB) - A consistent performer, Lowton is likely to face a testing afternoon against the dynamic Bukayo Saka.



James Tarkowski (CB) - The 28-year-old has formed a solid partnership with Ben Mee and he will have his work cut out against Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.



Ben Mee (CB) - The Burnley captain’s threat at set pieces will be vital as they set about exposing Arsenal.



Charlie Taylor (LB) - Likely to be tasked with stifling Nicolas Pepe, Lowton will need to be at his best for Burnley to prevail with a result.

2. Midfielders

McNeil will square up against Takehiro Tomiyasu | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Johann Berg Gudmundsson (RM) - The Iceland international boasts excellent deliveries from wide areas, as evidence against Everton, but he will have to be mindful defensively against the marauding Kieran Tierney.



Ashley Westwood (CM) - The 31-year-old could hit 200 Premier League appearances mark this season and his experience will be vital in a contest like this.



Josh Brownhill (CM) - The former Bristol City midfielder has blossomed into a regular under Sean Dyche and his two-way threat will be vital against Arsenal’s midfield quality.



Dwight McNeil (LM) - Burnley’s chief attacking threat, the 21-year-old’s directness should unsettle the Gunners’ backline.

3. Forwards

Barnes is no stranger to a goal against Arsenal | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Chris Wood (ST) - The New Zealand international will smell blood against Ben White after the success Brentford’s Ivan Toney enjoyed against him on the opening weekend.



Ashley Barnes (ST) - The forward boasts a good goalscoring record against Arsenal and his guile will be key to unlocking the defence.