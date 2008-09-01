Burnley next manager: Wayne Rooney and Chris Wilder address speculation, Sam Allardyce linked

Derby manager Wayne Rooney and Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder have played down speculation linking them to the vacant Burnley manager's job.

The Clarets, surprisingly to some, dispensed with the services of Sean Dyche on Good Friday after almost a decade-long spell in charge, with the club deciding a change is needed to help aid their battle against relegation.

Burnley are currently four points adrift of 17th-placed Everton - who they fought back against to win 3-2 at Turf Moor at the beginning of April - having lost last time out to basement boys Norwich at Carrow Road.

There was little mention of Dyche being under pressure despite Burnley's struggles, but the club have opted to axe the 50-year-old with just eight games of the season to go.

Early contenders to take over include Rooney, Wilder and survival specialists Sam Allardyce and Tony Pulis, though the former duo were quick to insist they are focused on their current jobs - while they also reserved special praise for the work done by Dyche in Lancashire.

"I think it is a compliment to me and the staff, and what we have been trying to do here [at Derby], when you are getting linked with Premier League clubs," Rooney said after his Derby side's impressive 2-1 win over promotion certainties Fulham maintained their Championship status.

"I was surprised when I saw Sean Dyche had been sacked, he has been brilliant for Burnley for the last 10 years.

"I have seen the links in various news articles but for me what is important is I focus on trying to keep the club [Derby] in this division and the future, my future, depends on this takeover, that needs to be completed."

As for Wilder, who managed in the Premier League as recently as last season with Sheffield United, he said: “I’ve not looked at it.

"Sean is a pal of mine. I think he’ll understand it in terms of how the industry is and there has obviously been a decision made. I’m not going to come out with anything in terms of this, that or the other. My head is down and I’m thinking, ‘onto Monday’.

"What I will say is that I think, without giving an opinion on the decision, he has done an incredible job there and I think it goes completely under the radar the job he does in terms of what goes on and the challenges he’s had at that football club. I think when people look back it, he’s been an incredible manager in the Premier League for a number of years.

"I’ve worked in that division and I know how tough it is. I’ve had two years there, he’s had seven, eight or nine and to keep Burnley up there has been an incredible achievement and one that he should be very proud of.”

Allardyce, who has masterminded escapes from relegation with a number of Premier League sides, is said to be interested in the role - The Sun reporting that the 67-year-old would ask for a significant bonus if he kept Burnley in the division, as well as a guaranteed contract for next season.

Pulis' name, meanwhile, has also been thrown into the mix thanks to the work he has previously done at West Brom and Stoke, among others.