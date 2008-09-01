Burnley match best-ever Premier League away win with 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace

Burnley matched their most best Premier League away win as they romped to victory in a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon at Selhurst Park.

Goals from Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Jay Rodriguez and Matt Lowton secured the win for Sean Dyche's side, as they edged up to the dizzy heights of 15th in the table, with the gap between themselves and 18th place Fulham now a more comfortable 11 points.

The Burnley squad celebrate | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

The visitors took the lead with less than five minutes on the clock, after some comical Palace defending saw Patrick van Aanholt and Scott Dann make a complete mess of attempting to clear Erik Pieters' wicked delivery, with Gudmondsson picking up the loose ball before curling a sumptuous left-footed effort past Vicente Guaita.

Having edged in front, Burnley continued to press and just five minutes later they doubled their lead. Dwight McNeil's pinpoint corner found Rodriguez just six yards from goal, and the former Southampton barely even had to jump to nod the ball past Guaita.

The Clarets saved the best for last as they all but ended the game as a contest just two minutes into the second half.

After Lowton had stepped into midfield to intercept Luka Milivojevic's loose header, the right-back skipped past a host of weak Palace challenges before laying the ball off to Rodriguez, who chipped the ball back into the path of Lowton before he unleashed an unstoppable drive into the far corner.

Sean Dyche won the tactical battle between himself and Roy Hodgson | Julian Finney/Getty Images

The strike saw Burnley notch three away goals in the Premier League for the first time since their 3-0 win over Watford in November 2019.

The only sour note on the afternoon for Dyche's side came late on as Jordan Ayew inadvertently collided with Ben Mee, with the Burnley captain feeling the full force of the forward's shoulder and being forced to receive lengthy treatment.

The defender was eventually stretchered off, though the early signs are good as he was reported to be back on his feet shortly after full time.