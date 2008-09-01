Burnley make move to sign Ross Barkley on deadline day loan

Burnley have made contact with Chelsea over a loan deal for Ross Barkley, and there is also interest in Juventus' Weston McKennie.

Sean Dyche's Clarets have ventured into the transfer market five times this summer, most recently to sign Maxwel Cornet from Lyon and Conor Roberts from Swansea.

Defender Nathan Collins has also moved to Turf Moor for £12m, but the club are attempting to get one final loan deal over the line before the summer window slams shut.

90min understands that a loan offer has been made for Chelsea midfielder Barkley, who has also been attracting interest from the likes of West Ham and Newcastle this summer. The 27-year-old is in need of a move away from Stamford Bridge as his first-team opportunities are limited to say the least, having spent last season on loan at Aston Villa.

He made a bright start to life in the Midlands but faded as the season went on, also picking up a couple of injury niggles along the way. That led Dean Smith to pursue other targets this summer, namely Emi Buendia from Norwich and Leon Bailey from Bayer Leverkusen.

Barkley isn't the only player Burnley are tracking and Sky Sports have confirmed contact with Juventus over United States international McKennie.

The 23-year-old has only been in Turin for a season, after joining the club on a season-long loan deal from Schalke last year. His switch to Italy was made permanent this summer, but I Bianconeri are open to sending McKennie out on loan following the re-appointment of Max Allegri as manager.

Capped by his country 24 times, McKennie is perhaps the more high profile player - given he's play for Juve - but plays in a slightly more withdrawn midfield role.

Former Everton academy graduate Barkley tends to operate in the hole behind the front two, and may be an indication that Dyche is looking for more creativity in behind his usual front pairing - that usually consists of two from Chris Wood, Ashley Barnes, Matej Vydra or Jay Rodriguez.