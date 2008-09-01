Burnley interested in Wales' Robert Page for vacant manager job

Wales manager Robert Page is towards the top of Burnley's wish list in their search for a new manager, 90min understands.

Burnley made the surprise decision to part company with Sean Dyche earlier this month and have left a combination of Mike Jackson, academy chief Paul Jenkins and defender Ben Mee in charge while a replacement is sourced.

Jackson is in contention to keep the role until the end of the season, but Burnley's owners are looking all over for their next long-term appointment and sources have confirmed to 90min that Page is among their favourites for the job.

Page has impressed during his time with the Welsh national team, bringing them to within one game of the 2022 World Cup - Wales will face either Ukraine or Scotland in the play-off final in June - and that performance has not gone unnoticed at Turf Moor.

The 47-year-old's contract with Wales is set to run until the end of their World Cup journey, which could come this summer or after the tournament in December, and it is understood that he has not yet been approached over a new contract with the national team.

With his deal winding down, Burnley and a handful of other clubs have taken a long look at Page, whose expiring contract means he could be hired for very little compensation to the Welsh FA - perhaps none at all if they fall at the final hurdle in the play-off final.

Sources close to the Wales camp have confirmed that a number of senior players are pushing for Page to be handed a new contract as soon as possible to fend off interest from Burnley and his other suitors.

Page is not the only man on the Clarets' radar at this point. Middlesbrough's Chris Wilder, who is believed to be growing in frustration at The Riverside, is also on the list of possible candidates, having impressed with his work at Sheffield United between 2016 and 2021.