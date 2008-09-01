Burnley fans arrested for 'discriminatory gestures' made during Tottenham game

Three Burnley fans have been arrested for making 'discriminatory gestures' during the Clarets' 1-0 away defeat to Tottenham on Sunday.

A Harry Kane penalty settled the game on the stroke of half time but the match was marred by ugly scenes in the stands.

One video circulating on social media appeared to show a Burnley supporter performing a Nazi salute, and at full time Spurs released a statement confirming that two arrests had been made.

"The Club can confirm two visiting supporters have been identified and arrested following discriminatory gestures at today’s match," it read.

"We shall be supporting the police with their investigation."

Burnley posted their own statement soon after where three arrests were confirmed.

"We can confirm there have been three arrests in the away end today following reports of discrimination," it read.

"This is now a police investigation and, collectively, we will work with Tottenham Hotspur, Met Police and Lancs Police on this matter."