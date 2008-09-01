Burnley confirm signing of Lyon star Maxwel Cornet

Burnley have confirmed the signing of Lyon star Maxwel Cornet, who joins the club on a five-year deal.

The 24-year-old has been on the radar of a number of Premier League clubs this summer, but the Clarets have won the race to land the Ivorian after agreeing a record fee of £15m with the French giants.

?? ?????? is in ???? ?



We are delighted to confirm the arrival of Ivory Coast international Maxwel Cornet on a five-year deal ✍️



? https://t.co/EZgqsr0ygk#WelcomeCornet? | #UTC pic.twitter.com/gFUnL5Kqhu — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) August 29, 2021

Burnley announced Cornet as their new signing on Sunday morning, bringing the transfer saga to a close. The versatile winger has put pen to paper on a five-year contract with the club, becoming one of the most expensive deals in the Clarets' history.

“I am excited to be joining Burnley in the Premier League and to play with and against many of the greatest players in the world," the winger said.

“I have developed the greatest respect for Burnley and what the club has done. I welcome the challenge of hard work and am fully committed to doing what I can to contribute. I look forward to what we can achieve.”

Cornet had attracted interest from Liverpool in previous windows, having developed into one of Ligue 1's most exciting stars during his time with Metz and his subsequent six-year spell with Lyon.

His raw pace and ability to play in a number of positions down the left-hand side made him a valuable asset to the French side and drew the interest of several English clubs. Burnley were always leading the charge to land his signature, but they came under pressure to secure the deal at the final stages.

90min had learned that Newcastle and West Ham were both considering a late bid for Cornet, but Burnley's persistence and willingness to make him their highest-paid player helped them get the transfer over the line.