Burnley Condemn 'White Lives Matter' Plane & Promise to Ban Fans Responsible

Burnley Football Club have issued a statement condemning fans that organised a plane carrying a banner that read 'white lives matter - Burnley' to fly overhead during the Clarets' Monday night Premier League clash with Manchester City.





The aircraft appeared above the ground shortly after the game kicked off and, pointedly, just moments after both teams had taken a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.





Burnley quickly promised to issue lifetime bans to those responsible, while also apologising to the Premier League and Manchester City.





A statement on the club's official website reads: "We wish to make it clear that those responsible are not welcome at Turf Moor.





"This, in no way, represents what Burnley Football Club stands for and we will work fully with the authorities to identify those responsible and issue lifetime bans.





"The club has a proud record of working with all genders, religions and faiths through its award-winning Community scheme, and stands against racism of any kind.





"We are fully behind the Premier League’s Black Lives Matter initiative and, in line with all other Premier League games undertaken since Project Restart, our players and football staff willingly took the knee at kick-off at Manchester City.





Manchester City faced Burnley in the Premier League on Monday night

"We apologise unreservedly to the Premier League, to Manchester City and to all those helping to promote Black Lives Matter."





In November 2019, it was reported that Burnley fans had been reported for more hate crimes than any other English or Welsh football club, having been accused of a total of 17 counts of abuse since the start of the 2017/18 campaign.





15 of those allegations were based on racist abuse, while the two remaining cases were accusations of abuse relating to sexual orientation.



