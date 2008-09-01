Burnley complete signing of Dutch striker Wout Weghorst

Burnley have completed the deadline day signing of Netherlands striker Wout Weghorst for an undisclosed fee.

The 29-year-old joins the Clarets after a successful three-and-a-half year spell with VfL Wolfsburg, whom he scored 59 Bundesliga goals for in 118 appearances.

Weghorst has been capped 12 times by his country, featuring at Euro 2020, and reinforces Burnley's frontline following the departure of Chris Wood to Newcastle earlier in the month.

“Wout is a player that our scouts have been strong on for some time and we feel that he can add to all that we do at Burnley Football Club," Sean Dyche told Burnley's official website.

“His signing is a continued show of the Club’s and team’s development. We wish Wout well as he earns the right to push our group forwards.”

“I’d like to wish Wout a very warm welcome to Burnley Football Club," Alan Pace, Burnley's chairman, added. “We’re absolutely delighted to have brought in a great talent with a fantastic goal-scoring pedigree in Germany. I look forward to him joining up with Sean and the team."

Weghorst will take the vacant number nine shirt at Turf Moor and could make his debut against Watford next Saturday.