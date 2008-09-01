Burnley aware of 'police incident' involving Dale Stephens

Burnley have released a statement revealing that they are aware of a 'police incident' involving midfielder Dale Stephens.

Stephens has barely featured for the Clarets since signing from Brighton at the beginning of last season, with a string of injuries restricting him to just 14 appearances in all competitions. He has only played three times this year, largely being an unused substitute in recent weeks.

On Tuesday, Burnley confirmed that they were treating an incident involving the player with the 'utmost seriousness'.

"Burnley Football Club are aware of a police incident involving one of our players, Dale Stephens," a press release read.

"As a football club we uphold strong values and hold all our players and staff to the highest standards. As such, we are treating this incident with the utmost seriousness as legal proceedings are undertaken.

"As a Club, we strongly disapprove of the actions that resulted in such an incident and therefore disciplinary procedures will also be carried out internally. Burnley Football Club make no further comment."

According to Mike Keegan, Stephens was banned from driving for 12 months and fined £3,000 after being found to be over the alcohol limit.

The player has since returned to training, but it is unclear whether he will be included in the Clarets' squad for their crunch Premier League relegation six-pointer with Everton on Wednesday night.