Burnley 3-3 Crystal Palace: Player ratings from enthralling draw at Turf Moor

A thrilling encounter at Turf Moor resulted in a 3-3 draw between Burnley and Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon.

After a bright start, Patrick Vieira's men took just eight minutes to break the deadlock. Failing to properly clear Conor Gallagher's flighted cross, Burnley were made to pay as Christian Benteke sharply found the back of the net from Joachim Andersen's lay-off.

Sean Dyche's side kept their chins up, however, and made use of a set piece opportunity to draw level on 19 minutes. Ashley Westwood's fantastic corner was met by Ben Mee, who headed past Vicente Guaita via the woodwork.

The Clarets took advantage of the switch in momentum and pulled ahead just eight minutes later. Once again resulting from a set piece scenario, Chris Wood nodded in for his 50th Premier League strike.

The Eagles woke up thereafter and managed to get back on level terms ten minutes before the interval. Benteke was on hand to produce a beautiful finish after some sensational work by Gallagher. To conclude a thrilling first period, the visitors then found themselves ahead just before the break when Marc Guehi thumped home from close range after a scramble in front of goal.

It took just four minutes for the net to ripple in the second half, this time going Burnley's way. Latching onto James Tarkowski's flick-on, Maxwel Cornet absolutely thumped a volleyed effort into the roof of the net, once again equalising for the hosts.

Despite the woodwork being struck and both goalkeepers being forced into action late on, Cornet's equaliser was surprisingly the last goal of the contest. The draw extends Palace's unbeaten run to seven in the Premier League, while Burnley continue their upturn in form with a fourth consecutive league fixture without defeat.

Here's how the players rated from an exhilarating afternoon.

Burnley player ratings

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

James Tarkowski was excellent against Crystal Palace | Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Nick Pope (GK) - 6/10 - Made a couple of decent stops although didn't have much of a chance of keeping the opposition's strikes out.



Matt Lowton (RB) - 5/10 - Absolutely world class at winding Wilf Zaha up, but there wasn't much more to write home about.



James Tarkowski (CB) - 9/10 - Imposing and authoritative, making ten interventions and winning 12 aerial battles. Really made his defensive presence known and had an impressive attacking impact, managing two assists.



Ben Mee (CB) - 6/10 - Towering header to equalise for his side, but once more looked a little off the pace where he's previously been so consistently reliable.



Charlie Taylor (LB) - 6/10 - Sent for a hot dog by Gallagher in the build up to Palace's second but was otherwise solid, making five ball recoveries.

2. Midfielders

Dwight McNeil with Burnley's standout performer Chris Wood | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Johann Berg Gudmundsson (RM) - 5/10 - Got through his fair share of running but mostly lacked an impactful end product.



Ashley Westwood (CM) - 6/10 - Was unsuccessful with the majority of his ambitious passes in behind, although provided such danger from dead-ball situations. Assisted Burnley's first from a corner, while his dangerous free-kick created the opportunity for their second.



Josh Brownhill (CM) - 5/10 - Put in a typically tenacious shift but, despite managing three ball recoveries, was unable to protect his back line from Palace's industrious midfield runners.



Dwight McNeil (LM) - 6/10 - Showed good movement while also looking creative and threatening on the ball, but just couldn't make a truly meaningful impact - again.

3. Forwards

Chris Wood celebrates his 50th Premier League goal | Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Chris Wood (ST) - 8/10 - A physical and aerial menace to the visitors' defence and was tough to keep tabs on. Took advantage of a free header to get Burnley's second of the day and proved an ever-reliable outlet for those behind him.



Maxwel Cornet (ST) - 6/10 - Uncharacteristically quiet going forward, while his dreadful headed clearance gifted Palace the opportunity to notch the opener. Redeemed himself after the break, however, with a sensational strike to make it 3-3.

4. Substitutes

Jay Rodriguez (ST) - 5/10 - Never got into the game after coming on.



Matej Vydra (ST) - 4/10 - Should have won it, but fluffed his lines when clean through on goal at the death.

Crystal Palace player ratings

5. Goalkeeper & defenders

Vicente Guaita (GK) - 6/10 - May feel aggrieved to not have done better with the hosts' first, but produced a couple of crucial moments to keep the score at 3-3.



Joel Ward (RB) - 4/10 - Didn't look too comfortable with McNeil and was caught napping for Burnley's third, giving Cornet far too much room.



Joachim Andersen (CB) - 6/10 - Outjumped too easily by Tarkowski for the hosts' second but was positionally intelligent and aerially competent for the large majority of proceedings.



Marc Guehi (CB) - 7/10 - Really comfortable on the ball, always opting for a progressive route out of defence. Did a good job in stifling Cornet and grabbed a deserved goal to put his side 3-2 ahead.



Tyrick Mitchell (LB) - 6/10 - Another assured performance at left-back, mostly standing firm to Burnley's right-hand side.

6. Midfielders

Conor Gallagher dominating his opposition | Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Cheikhou Kouyate (CM) - 6/10 - Continuously pressed enthusiastically and was key in breaking up play in the centre of the pitch.



Luka Milivojevic (CM) - 6/10 - Looked a tad leggy on a few occasions but put in a largely standard outing at the heart of the midfield; nothing dazzling, nothing disastrous.



Conor Gallagher (CM) - 8/10 - Palace's most creative threat, constantly finding space between the lines, building play effortlessly and conducting all things good for his side. Had a hand in the visitors' first and provided a wonderful assist for their second.

7. Forwards

Jordan Ayew (RW) - 4/10 - Fantastic work rate but was just completely absent from Palace's play in the final third.



Christian Benteke (ST) - 8/10 - Finished off his two goals in confident and clinical fashion, as well as linking play nicely throughout. Should've really had a hat-trick, which would've made it a perfect number nine outing.



Wilf Zaha (LW) - 6/10 - Inevitably one of Palace's most threatening players, showing real directness and drive in possession. Apart from a sensationally thunderous volley that crashed against the bar, however, was underwhelming at the business end of the field.

8. Substitutes

Michael Olise (RW) - 5/10 - Occupied some dangerous spaces and was a danger when surging into the final third - couldn't make his quality count, however.



Jeff Schlupp (CM) - 6/10



Odsonne Edouard (ST) - N/A