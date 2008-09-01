Burnley 1-2 Newcastle: Player ratings as Magpies condemn Clarets to relegation

Burnley were relegated from the Premier League on Sunday evening as Newcastle came away from Turf Moor with a 2-1 victory.

Before Maxwel Cornet's strike gave the hosts a slither of hope, goals from Callum Wilson either side of half time ensured the conclusion of the Clarets' six-year stay in England's top flight although, in truth, Mike Jackson's men never really looked like matching Leeds' eventual victory at Brentford.

Indeed, after a cagey start to the game, the hosts shot themselves in the foot as a ridiculous defensive decision from Nathan Collins allowed the visitors to open things up at the 20-minute mark.

The young defender inexplicably stretched his arm out from a Magpies corner, knocking the ball on with his hand at the far post. Wilson stepped up to take the spot kick and duly tucked it away to put the Clarets into the relegation zone in the live table.

The hosts reacted well to going a goal down but simply lacked the quality and cohesion in advanced areas to hurt their opposition and, generally against the run of play, it was Eddie Howe's side that saw the best opportunity before the half-time whistle.

Allan Saint-Maximin, however, failed to round off a blistering counter attack after being put through by Matt Targett, racing through on goal but seeing his effort well-saved by Nick Pope.

Jackson's side's inability to use possession was eventually punished 15 minutes into the second period, as Wilson secured his brace. Saint-Maximin redeemed himself for his first-half wastefulness as he picked the ball up on the left and crossed to the striker, who finished clinically to round off a swift counter attack.

The Clarets continued to strive for something in the game, though, and gave their fans hope with just over 20 minutes to go. Collins did fantastically down the right flank and managed to pick Cornet out in the area, before the Ivorian thunderously smashed in a volley after seeing his first effort palmed into the air by Martin Dubravka.

Evidently lifted by that strike, Burnley proceeded to put the Magpies under the cosh and should have found a safety-securing equaliser twice in the space of a few minutes.

However, Wout Weghorst could only poke Ashley Barnes' wicked delivery inches wide of the post before Jack Cork saw his effort's path into the top corner obstructed by Matt Targett's head.

A spate of ventures forward and a chorus of passionate cries from all around Turf Moor weren't enough to break the visitors down, as Howe condemned his former club to relegation by capping off Newcastle's successful campaign with a win that takes them up to 11th in the table.

Here's how the players rated from a tense afternoon at Turf Moor...

BURNLEY VS NEWCASTLE PLAYER RATINGS

1. Burnley (4-4-2)

Heartbreak for Burnley | Gareth Copley/GettyImages

GK: Nick Pope - 6/10 - Outfoxed by Wilson from 12 yards but was impressive once again, notably denying Saint-Maximin in a one-on-one scenario.



CB: Nathan Collins - 4/10 - Actually did great work at both ends of the pitch, defending well and playing a huge part in his side's strike, but that bizarre handball to gift Newcastle the opener was unforgivable.



CB: James Tarkowski - 5/10 - Wasn't the leader his side needed on the big day, for the most part seemingly failing to maintain cohesion at the back.



CB: Kevin Long - 5/10 - Outpaced by the Magpies' bright attackers at times but read play well on the whole and put in some good challenges on the cover.



RWB: Connor Roberts - 5/10 - Did a good job of keeping Allan Saint-Maximin contained but disappointed on the rare occasion he was able to surge forward. Hooked off at the interval.



CM: Dwight McNeil - 5/10 - Some nice, progressive touches but once again had little influence on proceedings.



CM: Jack Cork - 4/10 - Couldn't find his passing range, often losing possession as he tried to force play too much. Unlucky not to equalise with a piledriver late on.



CM: Josh Brownhill - 6/10 - Did not stop working for his side and proved the hosts' best performer. Definitely shouldn't be playing second-tier football next term.



LWB: Charlie Taylor - 5/10 - Had Jacob Murphy in his pocket but was nowhere to be seen as the visitors counter-attacked to devastating effect for the second goal.



ST: Maxwel Cornet - 6/10 - Utterly absent before crashing in a volley that inspired some hope and subsequently proved a real thorn in the side.



ST: Ashley Barnes - 5/10 - Battled hard but struggled to keep ahold of the ball to provide his side with a platform upon which to build. Would've grabbed a brilliant assist were it not for the (lack of) length of Weghorst's studs.



SUB: Wout Weghorst (45' for Roberts) - 5/10 - So, so close to keeping Burnley up but couldn't extend his leg far enough.



SUB: Aaron Lennon (73' for Brownhill) - 5/10

2. Newcastle (4-3-3)

Newcastle concluded their promising campaign with a win | James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

GK: Martin Dubravka - 5/10 - Poor goalkeeping to parry Cornet's shot straight back at the Ivorian.



RB: Kieran Trippier - 6/10 - Making his first start for 14 weeks, Trippier carried out his duties with a minimum of fuss.



CB: Jamaal Lascelles - 6/10 - Resilient display from the skipper.



CB: Dan Burn - 6/10 - Typically no-nonsense and solid outing from the big man, getting his head on a succession of deliveries in the latter stages.



LB: Matt Targett - 7/10 - Firm and alert on the back foot - notably saving his side from Cork's would-be equaliser - as well as looking creative, playing some nice ball down the left flank.



CM: Sean Longstaff - 7/10 - Generally neat and tidy without producing anything to shout about while putting in an excellent defensive shift.



CM: Bruno Guimaraes - 6/10 - Maintained composure and control in the engine room, skilfully wriggling out of tense situations and relieving pressure.



CM: Joelinton - N/A - Stretchered off after ten minutes - a really disappointing end to a splendid individual campaign.



RW: Miguel Almiron - 5/10 - Shifted into the centre after Joelinton's withdrawal and buzzed around with great enthusiasm but little effect.



ST: Callum Wilson - 8/10 - Visibly felt no pressure to notch the opener from 12 yards and condemned the opposition to the Championship with a simple second.



LW: Allan Saint-Maximin - 6/10 - Should have doubled his side's lead when clean through on goal before the break but came good with a neat assist on the hour-mark.



SUB: Jacob Murphy (11' for Joelinton) - 4/10 - A very, very forgettable performance.



SUB: Chris Wood (72' for Saint-Maximin) - 5/10 - Did not receive a warm welcome after being introduced.



SUB: Matt Ritchie (90', for Almiron) - N/A