Burnley 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Late Penalty Snatches Point for t

Wolverhampton Wanderers were left frustrated on Wednesday evening as they dropped two points at Turf Moor.





The away side looked more threatening in the early stages, with Adama Traore in particular looking dangerous. However, despite their pressure, Nuno Espirito Santo's side were unable to create any notable chances in the first half.





The second half continued in similar fashion, with neither side finding much joy in front of goal.





Raul Jimenez's beauty wasn't enough for the three points.

Raul Jimenez looked to have been the hero for Wolves once again as his stunning volley put them one up.





However, Burnley snatched an equaliser after Chris Wood dispatched a contentious 96th minute penalty after Matt Doherty's handball.





Burnley





Key Talking Point





Burnley salvaged a draw with a late penalty.

Burnley have the second longest unbeaten streak in the Premier League, and have lost only one game since their visit to Stamford Bridge in January.





While this form is impressive, Sean Dyche may be concerned with the lack of firepower up top. Burnley have not scored more than one in a game since their 3-0 home victory over Bournemouth in February.





And it was another unconvincing performance by Burnley's frontline, who failed to force Rui Patricio into any saves of note. Nonetheless, Wood's emphatic penalty will be encouraging to Dyche. The New Zealand international showed great composure to dispatch a perfect penalty, just moments after he missed a sitter in the 93rd minute.





Burnley Player Ratings





Starting XI: Pope (6); Bardsley (6), Tarkowski (7*), Long (6), Taylor (6); Pieters (6), Brownhill (6), Westwood (6), McNeil (6); Wood (6), Rodriguez (5)



Substitutes: Gudmundsson (6), Vydra (5), Brady (NA)





James Tarkowski





Despite failing to keep a clean sheet, Tarkowski did well to keep Jimenez reasonably quiet throughout the game. There was little that the Englishman could do about the Mexican's strike.





Sean Dyche on Gareth Southgate’s England team selection:



“Pope, Tarkowski and McNeil are all worthy of an England call up.”



Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/2XjW1EqaZj — Must Win Game (@MustWinGame_) July 14, 2020

Wolverhampton Wanderers





Key Talking Point





In a game that proved to be hugely testing, Wolves may feel hard done by after Burnley's controversial equaliser.





Wolves will be disappointed with their draw.

Nonetheless, it was a below-par performance, as they struggled to create much in front of goal barring Jimenez's incredible volley.





Daniel Podence received a lot of praise after Wolves' 3-0 win against Everton at Molineux, but the former Olympiacos man was quiet on this occasion.





Wolves Player Ratings





Starting XI: Patricio (6); Boly (7), Coady (7), Saiss (7); Traore (7), Moutinho (6), Neves (7), Vinagre (7); Podence (6), Jimenez (8*), Jota (6).



Substitutes: Doherty (5), Neto (6), Dendoncker (NA), Jonny (NA).





Raul Jimenez





Once again, Wolves' Mexican forward is the centre of attention, as he netted his 17th goal of the season in fine fashion.





It was an unusually quiet game for the 29-year old overall. However, like all good strikers do, he took the first half chance he got - brilliantly volleying past Pope from the edge of the box.





Raul Jimenez is the first player to score 30 Premier League goals for Wolves.



A massive strike in the race for European football. ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/pzPoti262k — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 15, 2020

Looking Ahead





Up next for the Clarets is a trip to already relegated Norwich City, before they finish the season at home to Brighton.





Wolves face Crystal Palace on Monday evening, and then end their season with a potentially decisive match at Stamford Bridge.



