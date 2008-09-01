Burnley 1-0 Crystal Palace: Player Ratings as Chris Wood Strike Bags Clarets First Win

Burnley recorded their first win of the season at the eighth time of asking as Chris Wood’s early strike secured a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace at Turf Moor on Monday evening.

It took less than eight minutes for the home side the break the deadlock, with Cheikhou Kouyate's spurned clearance falling to the feet of Jay Rodriguez who laid it on a plate for Chris Wood to fire home the opener.

Sean Dyche's side came within inches of doubling their lead shortly after the interval, with some neat build-up play culminating in Johann Berg Gudmundsson bearing down on Vicente Guaita, though his effort cannoned off the crossbar.

The away side threw everything at Burnley as they looked to force an equaliser but they were unable to find a way past Nick Pope, with Christian Benteke's late effort the closest they came.

That's the match highlights out of the way, now let's get to those player ratings.

BURNLEY

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Ben Mee towers above Jordan Ayew | Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Nick Pope (GK) - 7/10 - Produced a big save late on to ensure his side took all three points. Solid handling throughout and looked comfortable in possession.



Matt Lowton (RB) - 5/10 - Couldn't contain Eberechi Eze and found himself lunging in as he began to grow frustrated.



James Tarkowski (CB) - 6/10 - Comfortable stepping into the channels as Burnley looked to press their full-backs higher up the pitch. Distribution was poor at times but defensively sound.



Ben Mee (CB) - 7/10 - Typically solid performance. Did the basics brilliantly and produced a number of key headers to thwart Palace.



Charlie Taylor (LB) - 7/10 - Supported Dwight McNeil very well all evening and made sure he didn't neglect his defensive duties. Shackled the pacey Andros Townsend well.

2. Midfielders

Dwight McNeil challenges Andros Townsend | Jan Kruger/Getty Images



Johann Berg Gudmundsson (RM) - 5/10 - Should have done much better when released early in the second half but couldn't hit the target.



Ashley Westwood (CM) - 7/10 - Did everything his manager will have asked of him. Industrious, tough-tackling and kept things ticking over in midfield.



Josh Brownhill (CM) - 7/10 - Formed a solid partnership alongside Westwood. Never stopped running all game and did a good job of shielding the backline.



Dwight McNeil (LM) - 5/10 - The live wire in the Burnley midfield but his end product was unusually poor. Too many overhit crosses meaning Wood and Rodriguez were left frustrated.

3. Forwards

Chris Wood opens the scoring | Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Chris Wood (ST) - 6/10 - Emphatic finish for the game's opener after Palace had made a mess of clearing their lines. Continued to battle despite the poor service he was provided with.



Jay Rodriguez (ST) - 6/10 - Lovely deft assist which allowed Wood the chance to break the deadlock. Perhaps guilty of trying a little too hard at times, though his effort and endeavour couldn't be faulted.

4. Substitutes

Robbie Brady (RW) - 5/10



Erik Pieters (RB) - 6/10

CRYSTAL PALACE

5. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Vicente Guaita stifles Jay Rodriguez's effort | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Vicente Guaita (GK) - 5/10 - Did a good job of sweeping up behind the Palace backline but looked very rash at times with a number of wayward clearances.



Nathaniel Clyne (RB) - 5/10 - Couldn't contain McNeil at times and was lucky the winger's delivery was so poor or he would likely have been punished. Looked to support the attack where possible but to no avail.



Cheikhou Kouyate (CB) - 3/10 - Shocking attempted clearance which led to the Burnley opener and was lucky not to be sent off having clipped Rodriguez's heels when he looked to be through on goal. Not his finest evening's work.



Scott Dann (CB) - 6/10 - Struggled to cope with the mobility of Rodriguez and the physicality of Wood early on but grew into the game and ultimately played quite well.



Patrick van Aanholt (LB) - 5/10 - Not caused many problems by

Gudmundsson but not particularly threatening going forward himself. A wayward long-range strike late on summed up a frustrating evening.

6. Midfielders

Eberechi Eze rides Matt Lowton's challenge | Pool/Getty Images

Andros Townsend (RM) - 6/10 - Always looked threatening on the ball but couldn't produce the moment of quality needed to unlock a rigid Clarets back four.



Jairo Riedewald (CM) - 5/10 - Battled well but struggled to really influence the game. Hooked midway through the second half.



James McArthur (CM) - 5/10 - Should have done much better when given the chance to slide Batshuayi in early on but produced an over-hit pass at the key moment.



Eberechi Eze (LM) - 7/10 - Looks to have seamlessly adapted to life in the Premier League. Afforded licence to roam inside but had Matt Lowton's number all evening when he attacked down the Palace left.

7. Forwards

Batshuayi is denied by Pope | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Jordan Ayew (FW) - 4/10 - Couldn't get a foothold in the game and was completely swallowed up by the Burnley defence. On the few occasions he did get a sight of goal he lacked any sort of composure.



Michy Batshuayi (FW) - 5/10 - Well marshalled by a resolute Burnley backline and couldn't find a way past Pope when his golden chance arrived.

8. Substitutes

Jeffrey Schlupp (RW) - 5/10



Christian Benteke (ST) - 4/10