Burnley 0-3 Chelsea: Player Ratings as Hakim Ziyech Opens Premier League Account in Thumping Win

Hakim Ziyech notched his first league goal for Chelsea before Kurt Zouma and Timo Werner secured a comfortable 3-0 win against Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday.

After a spell of sustained pressure, the visitors finally took the lead when Ziyech drilled a left-footed effort past Nick Pope following some neat Chelsea build-up play.

Sean Dyche's side showed more urgency after the restart but the game was effectively ended as a contest when Zouma and Werner both struck within the space of seven second-half minutes.

Anyway, that's the audit out of the way, let's get into the player ratings.

Burnley

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Charlie Taylor takes a kick from Hakim Ziyech | Pool/Getty Images

Nick Pope (GK) - 5/10 - Will be disappointed to have conceded after being caught flat-footed for Ziyech's opener.



Matthew Lowton (RB) - 6/10 - The best of Burnley back four. Showed grit and determination but was ultimately outclassed.



Kevin Long (CB) - 4/10 - Really struggled with the movement and fluidity of the Chelsea front three. Found himself chasing shadows for much of the afternoon.



James Tarkowski (CB) - 4/10 - A bit of a horror afternoon for the England man. Sloppy in possession and was dominated by Tammy Abraham.



Charlie Taylor (LB) - 5/10 - A couple of marauding runs down the Burnley left but unable to pick out a man at the key moment. Could have done better for the Chelsea opener as he got caught ball-watching.

2. Midfielders

Ashley Westwood escapes the attention of Mason Mount | Pool/Getty Images

Josh Brownhill (RM) - 5/10 - Plenty of endeavour but really struggled up against the brilliant Kai Havertz.



Ashley Westwood (CM) - 4/10 - A nothing display. Trudged around the midfield showing very little intent. Easily allowed Ziyech to peel off the back of him before the Moroccan fired home.



Dale Stephens (CM) - 4/10 - Hooked at half-time, could have been due to injury but more likely a tactical reshuffle. Overran in midfield against a mobile Chelsea three.



Dwight McNeil (LM) - 6/10 - As so often is the case, the one bright spark in the Clarets midfield. Showed plenty of endeavour but had very little support from his teammates.

3. Forwards

Barnes battles with Kante | OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Chris Wood (ST) - 4/10 - Seemed content with running into the Chelsea defenders rather than watching the ball. The latest in a string of underwhelming performances.



Ashley Barnes (ST) - 5/10 - Missed a great opportunity to hand Burnley the lead in the first half. A neat turn and strike in the second half but very little else of note.

4. Substitutes

Jay Rodriguez made a half-time introduction | Pool/Getty Images

Jay Rodriguez - (RM) - 5/10



Robbie Brady (LW) - 5/10

Chelsea

5. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Chilwell was a constant threat down the Chelsea right | Pool/Getty Images

Edouard Mendy (GK) - 6/10 - Okay so he's not Gianluigi Buffon but he's definitely a step up from what they had previously. A little uneasy on the ball but showed solid handling.



Reece James (RB) - 7/10 - Good performance. Did well against Dwight McNeil and never stopped offering an outlet on the Blues right.



Thiago Silva (CB) - 8/10 - Arguably the toughest test of his Chelsea career so far against Burnley's no-nonsense strikeforce, but passed with flying colours. Never looked intimidated by Wood and Barnes, a classy display.



Kurt Zouma (CB) - 6/10 - Coped very well against the physical threat of the Burnley front two and fired home a bullet header to double the visitors' lead. Look suspect with the ball at his feet but was marshalled well by his centre-back partner.



Ben Chilwell (LB) - 7/10 - Matched his full-back on the opposite flank for work rate and quality. Composed in possession and looks a great addition to the side.

6. Midfielders

Kante worked tirelessly all afternoon | Alex Pantling/Getty Images

N'Golo Kante (CM) - 8/10 - Made the difficult look easy. Plugged gaps and stifled any threat from the home side. Nothing we've not seen before from the Frenchman.



Mason Mount (CM) - 7/10 - Offered good balance and looked a threat around the Burnley box. An all-action display proving he's much more than just a number ten.



Kai Havertz (CM) - 8/10 - Very good performance in the midfield three. Full of running, not afraid to put himself about and proved too much for Burnley. Perhaps not the position he's used to but it didn't show.

7. Forwards

Ziyech celebrates his opener with Abraham | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Hakim Ziyech (RW) - 7/10 - Grabbed his first Premier League goal with an excellent strike in the first half. Was busy and always looking to get on the ball.



Tammy Abraham (ST) - 7/10 - Withdrawn with 15 minutes to play after putting in a brilliant shift. Played a key part in the opener and looked menacing all afternoon.



Timo Werner (LW) - 8/10 - A late inclusion in the Chelsea starting XI following Christian Pulisic's withdrawal. Brilliant performance on the Chelsea left, involved in everything good about the Blues and capped the day with a fine finish.

8. Substitutes

Olivier Giroud (ST) - 6/10



Callum Hudson-Odoi (RW) - 5/10



Jorginho (CM) - N/A