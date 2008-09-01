Burnley 0-2 Leicester City: Player ratings as super subs win it for Foxes

Late goals from substitutes James Maddison and Jamie Vardy guided Leicester past a stubborn Burnley side at Turf Moor on Tuesday night.

The Foxes made a fast start and had the better of the first half, but they could not find a way past an inspired Nick Pope in the Burnley goal.

Youri Tielemans pinched the ball and lifted a shot narrowly over the crossbar six minutes in, before Ricardo Pereira forced a world-class save from Pope, who got down to his left to deny the full-back's low drive from inside the penalty area.

The England international had to be on his toes again when centre-back James Tarkowski bizarrely ducked out of a header and left the ball to Leicester frontman Patson Daka on the edge of the six-yard box. The Zambian saw his low effort from the angle well blocked by Pope's legs.

Burnley had the ball in the back of the net a minute later, but Maxwell Cornet was flagged offside from Aaron Lennon's cut-back and the decision was upheld by VAR.

Pope made his third fine save with four minutes of the half remaining, instinctively sticking out his arm to beat away Harvey Barnes' firm strike inside the box. The winger had made a long run before getting a lucky bounce.

Kasper Schmeichel was tested for the first time early in the second period, getting down well to keep out Connor Roberts' shot-cross. Cornet then spurned a half-chance, getting to a loose ball first but poking it narrowly wide of Schmeichel's post.

Pope was back in action nine minutes from time, making a flying save after Barnes cut inside and unleashed a fierce curling effort.

The hosts' resolve was finally broken 60 seconds later. Schmeichel's long clearance found Vardy, who laid the ball off for fellow substitute Maddison. The midfielder took a couple of touches before bending a perfect left-footed finish into the far corner.

Wout Weghorst had an opportunity to level immediately, but a corner arrived at his feet too quickly at the back post and he could only divert the ball wide.

Burnley were made to pay when Barnes' measured cross picked out Vardy's forehead in the final minute, and the striker nodded home on his return from injury.

The result means Burnley stay in the Premier League relegation zone. Here's how the players rated...

Burnley player ratings

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Ben Mee is forced off injured | Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Nick Pope (GK) - 8/10 - Made three top first-half saves to keep his side in the match, and another after the break. Didn't deserve a defeat.



Connor Roberts (RB) - 6/10 - Got forward to support the attack well, and forced a good save with a shot-cross.



James Tarkowski (CB) - 5/10 - Shaky start. Lucky not to be punished by Daka after inexplicably ducking out of a header on the edge of his own six-yard box.



Ben Mee (CB) - N/A - Picked up a knock in a strong first-half challenge but initially soldiered on. Eventually replaced.



Charlie Taylor (LB) - 5/10 - Solid enough and did well in the air. Long balls and crossing weren't great.

2. Midfielders

McNeil carries the ball | Lewis Storey/GettyImages

Aaron Lennon (RM) - 6/10 - Rolled back the years at times, carrying the ball directly at his man with varying degrees of success. Faded somewhat as the game went on.



Ashley Westwood (CM) - 5/10 - Laboured at times and his passing wasn't at its best.



Josh Brownhill (CM) - 6/10 - Always tried to play forward and won duels on the ground and in the air.



Dwight McNeil (LM) - 6/10 - His ball-carrying posed a threat and relieved pressure. End product slightly lacking.

3. Forwards

Weghorst got plenty of defensive attention | Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Wout Weghorst (ST) - 5/10 - Ran hard but struggled to get into the game. Booked. Couldn't make the most of his one decent opening late on.



Maxwell Cornet (ST) - 5/10 - Found things difficult too. Subbed after poking a loose ball narrowly wide.

4. Substitutes

Nathan Collins (CB) - 6/10 - Did pretty well covering for Mee.



James Rodriguez (ST) - 5/10 - Ineffective.

Leicester City player ratings

5. Goalkeeper & defenders

Soyuncu and Schmeichel deny Cornet | Lewis Storey/GettyImages

Kasper Schmeichel (GK) - 7/10 - Got down well to keep out Roberts' dangerous shot-cum-cross. Pre-assist for the goal, too.



Ricardo Pereira (RB) - 6/10 - Came so close to opening the scoring but denied by Pope. Subbed at half-time, maybe injured.



Daniel Amartey (CB) - 7/10 - Passed with accuracy and stood up to Burnley's significant physicality. Some important interventions.



Caglar Soyuncu (CB) - 7/10 - Solid. Dominated in the air. Did very well against giant Weghorst.



Luke Thomas (LB) - 5/10 - A little loose in possession but solid enough defensively, although lost a number of duels.

6. Midfielders

Ndidi did very well | Lewis Storey/GettyImages

Wilfred Ndidi (DM) - 7/10 - Watchful at the base of midfield. Passed well but always willing to do the dirty work.



Youri Tielemans (CM) - 6/10 - Flashed an early strike over. Worked hard defensively but struggled to have his usual influence going forward. Surprisingly subbed.



Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (CM) - 6/10 - Neat little player but not much came off for him. Passed well and battled hard.

7. Forwards

Daka struggled | Lewis Storey/GettyImages

Marc Albrighton (RW) - 5/10 - Always willing to track all the way back. Shifted to right-back when Pereira went off.



Patson Daka (ST) - 4/10 - Really should have finished after Tarkowski's mistake. Seemed more intent on hacking than helping his side. Subbed.



Harvey Barnes (LW) - 7/10 - Always a threat with his driving runs. Forced one of those good saves from Pope but perhaps should have scored. Deserved late assist for Vardy.

8. Substitutes

Ademola Lookman (RW) - 5/10 - Quiet.



Jamie Vardy (ST) - 8/10 - Goal and assist of the bench. He's back.



James Maddison (AM) - 7/10 - Wonderful finish with his left peg!