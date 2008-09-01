Burnley 0-1 Southampton: Player Ratings as Danny Ings Clinches Narrow Win for Saints on Dull Evening

Southampton clinched their first points of the season with a 1-0 victory over Burnley on Saturday evening, as Danny Ings proved to be the difference once again for the Saints.

It took the visitors only four minutes to break the deadlock, after Kyle Walker-Peters split the home defence with a lovely through ball, and Ings was on hand to tuck away Che Adams' excellent cut-back. The first half then passed with little incident, as both sides cancelled each other out.

No player has scored more #PL goals since the start of last season than our very own @IngsDanny ? pic.twitter.com/hIFViO92FD — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) September 26, 2020

The second period was equally as gritty and dysfunctional, with Burnley trying (and failing) to break down an extremely stubborn Southampton side. The South Coast club saw out the game expertly to earn their first win of the new campaign, condemning the Clarets to another defeat.

Let's take a look at the player ratings from a stale evening at Turf Moor.

BURNLEY

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Nick Pope (GK) - 6/10 - Beaten to the ball by Adams in the buildup to Ings' opener, and had little else to do on a disappointing evening.



Phil Bardsley (RB) - 6/10 - A typically dogged performance from Bardsley, who gave Djenepo the rough treatment throughout the game. Probably should have been sent off at some point.



Kevin Long (CB) - 6/10 - The best of the defensive bunch tonight. Left exposed from the off by his teammates, but did the rest of his duties well.



Jimmy Dunne (CB) - 5/10 - A tough evening for the youngster. Beaten too easily for the goal, and struggled to keep up with the tireless Adams, and the sly Ings.



Charlie Taylor (LB) - 6/10 - A fortunate 6. Taylor's flank was ripped to bits after only four minutes, and Burnley were left chasing the game from then on. Not brilliant.

2. Midfielders

Josh Brownhill (RM) - 6/10 - Can't really remember him doing anything bad. Not too much good, either. Scored a good goal in midweek though...I think.



Dale Stephens (CM) - 7/10 - Stephens slotted in like he'd played for Burnley all of his career. Solid addition to the squad.



Ashley Westwood (CM) - 5/10 - Possibly suffered a neck injury from watching the ball sail over his head for 90 minutes. Must be wondering why he bothers.



Dwight McNeil (LM) - 6/10 - The only guy with any spark in this side. So when he's not on fire, then it's damp squibs all over the shop.

3. Forwards

Matej Vydra (ST) - 6/10 - Never quite looked like scoring tonight. And that's kind of his job.



Chris Wood (ST) - 7/10 - Robbed of an excellently taken goal in the second half by a suspect offside decision and a frustratingly early whistle. Did his usual battering ram stuff and headed the ball a lot.

4. Substitutes

NONE. LITERALLY NONE. ARE YOU WITH US SEAN?

SOUTHAMPTON

5. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Alex McCarthy (GK) - 7/10 - Dealt with a bombardment of crosses very well, facing every ball with exceptional bravery. Pulled off a great save to deny Taylor in the second half.



Kyle Walker-Peters (RB) - 7/10 - Cut the Burnley defence apart with a beautiful through ball after only four minutes. Struggled to defend against the power and guile of McNeil, but stuck to his task.



Jann Vestergaard (CB) - 7/10 - Wasn't quite as at ease as his partner, but refused to be intimidated by the fearsome presence of Wood and Vydra. Resolute.



Jan Bednarek (CB) - 7/10 - No defender must fancy coming up against Wood, you'd think. Bednarek clearly relished it though, going toe-to-toe in this physical battle. Repelled everything.



Ryan Bertrand (LB) - 7/10 - Excellent both in defence and attack, nullifying the forward advances of Brownhill and pegging Burnley back with his runs in behind.

6. Midfielders

Stuart Armstrong (RM) - 6/10 - Never really offered anything on the offensive, but he's always up for a bit of graft. Dogged games require workers, and that's what he was today.



James Ward-Prowse (CM) - 8/10 - Such a lovely player. Class stood head and shoulders above the abysmal football on show. Controlled the game for Saints, also offering his services at every given opportunity.



Oriol Romeu (CM) - 7/10 - A bitty, gritty player that broke up the play and rhythm all afternoon. If this game had a face, it'd that that of Romeu.



Moussa Djenepo (LM) - 6/10 - On the wrong end of some nasty tackles and sly fouls by Bardsley, but never gave up the fight. This is English football, enjoy.

7. Forwards

Che Adams (ST) - 8/10 - Did brilliantly to lay Ings' opener on a plate, cutting the ball back smartly. Did all the running up top, working the defence from side to side and always looking to play in his partner. An underrated Robin to Saints' Batman.



Danny Ings (ST) - 8/10 - Tapped home the opening goal with ease, to get the scoring underway. Lurked in dangerous areas, waiting for something to drop his way.

8. Substitutes

Michael Obafemi (ST) - 6/10



Nathan Tella (LM) - 6/10