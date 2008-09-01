Burnley 0-1 Manchester United: Player ratings as Pogba strike sends Red Devils top

Manchester United went top of the Premier League as Paul Pogba's deflected second-half volley gave them a 1-0 win over Burnley at Turf Moor on Tuesday night.

The first half was dominated by VAR controversy and little else. First, Robbie Brady's yellow card – which was being checked for a possible red – was overturned when a Luke Shaw foul was spotted in the buildup.

Soon after, Harry Maguire had his header ruled out by referee Kevin Friend, with the technology failing to overturn what looked like a harsh decision.

Breakthrough for #MUFC! ?



Paul Pogba's deflected strike gives them the lead at Turf Moor...



? Watch on Sky Sports!

? Follow #BURMUN here: https://t.co/JPE6syy79J

? Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/v80ObafKqt — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 12, 2021

After the break, United were much improved and got their reward when Pogba volleyed home Marcus Rashford's cross via a Matt Lowton deflection.

Here are you player ratings from Turf Moor...

BURNLEY

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Mee enjoyed an intense battle with Cavani | JON SUPER/Getty Images

Nick Pope (GK) - 7/10 - Made one exceptional save from Anthony Martial in the first half. Was impressive throughout and there was nothing he could do about the goal.



Matt Lowton (RB) - 6/10 - A fairly solid display. He was unlucky to deflect Pogba's shot past Pope.



James Tarkowski (CB) - 6/10 - Did his job well, dealing with balls in the air and on the floor. Fluffed a massive chance to equalise in the dying moments.



Ben Mee (CB) - 7/10 - His flying overhead kick to try and keep Maguire's header out was nothing short of heroic.



Erik Pieters (LB) - 5/10 - His slack marking allowed Rashford all the time in the world to pick out Pogba for the goal.

2. Midfielders

Brady was embroiled in VAR controversy | Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

Johann Berg Gudmundsson (RM) - 6/10 - One of the only Burnley players to try to travel with the ball, but to no avail ultimately.



Josh Brownhill (CM) - 6/10 - Did well to limit United's progression in the first half, racking up two interceptions. Struggled to contain Pogba and Fernandes after the break.



Ashley Westwood (CM) - 6/10 - As above, although he went about his business in a less eye-catching fashion.



Robbie Brady (LM) - 6/10 - His archetypal 'taking one for the team', last-ditch tackle in the first half was beautiful. One of his only contributions of note.

3. Forwards

Wood endured a frustrating afternoon | Pool/Getty Images

Chris Wood (ST) - 5/10 - His one good chance was well blocked by Bailly. Starved of service.



Ashley Barnes (ST) - 5/10 - Worked hard and tried to battle for possession in deep areas. Did not have much joy.

4. Substitutes

Dwight McNeil - 5/10 - Struggled to assert himself.



Matej Vydra - 6/10 - Added some vibrancy to the Burnley attack after coming on, however, was overexcited and snatched at his chances.



Jay Rodriguez - N/A

MANCHESTER UNITED

5. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Maguiure had a goal ruled out in the first half | Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

David de Gea (GK) - 6/10 - Very little to do. Did not even make a save.



Aaron Wan-Bissaka (RB) - 6/10 - Not caused any problems defensively. Was okay going forward.



Eric Bailly (CB) - 8/10 - Made several important blocks to keep the Clarets at bay. Very impressive stuff.



Harry Maguire (CB) - 7/10 - Denied a brilliant, headed goal by the referee before the break. Possibly fortunate to not be penalised for handball.



Luke Shaw (LB) - 7/10 - Previous decisions suggest he should have seen red for his first-half challenge. Whipped in a few dangerous balls, including the one for Maguire's disallowed goal.

6. Midfielders

Pogba's goal was a stunner | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Nemanja Matic (CM) - 7/10 - Kept things ticking over and offered protection on the rare occasions that Burnley countered.



Paul Pogba (CM) - 8/10 - When he drove through the lines, he was unplayable. His goal was superb as well.



Bruno Fernandes (AM) - 6/10 - Some clever passes and turns in the second half after a slow start. Was a little too eager to shoot at times.

7. Forwards

Rashford provided the assist for Pogba's goal | Pool/Getty Images

Anthony Martial (RW) - 6/10 - Denied a great goal by Pope just before the break. Spurned a couple of half-chances thereafter. His late hamstring injury is a worry ahead of the Liverpool game.



Edinson Cavani (ST) - 6/10 - Failed to convert a straightforward opportunity just after the break. Was not his day in front of goal.



Marcus Rashford (LW) - 7/10 - Struggled to click with his teammates for much of the game but made up for it with a pinpoint cross that led to Pogba's goal.

8. Substitutes

Mason Greenwood - 6/10 - Not given enough time to get involved.



Scott McTominay - N/A



Axel Tuanzebe - N/A