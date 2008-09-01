Burnley 0-1 Manchester United: Player ratings as Pogba strike sends Red Devils top

Manchester United went top of the Premier League as Paul Pogba's deflected second-half volley gave them a 1-0 win over Burnley at Turf Moor on Tuesday night.
The first half was dominated by VAR controversy and little else. First, Robbie Brady's yellow card – which was being checked for a possible red – was overturned when a Luke Shaw foul was spotted in the buildup.
Soon after, Harry Maguire had his header ruled out by referee Kevin Friend, with the technology failing to overturn what looked like a harsh decision.
After the break, United were much improved and got their reward when Pogba volleyed home Marcus Rashford's cross via a Matt Lowton deflection.
Here are you player ratings from Turf Moor...
BURNLEY
1. Goalkeeper & Defenders
Nick Pope (GK) - 7/10 - Made one exceptional save from Anthony Martial in the first half. Was impressive throughout and there was nothing he could do about the goal.
Matt Lowton (RB) - 6/10 - A fairly solid display. He was unlucky to deflect Pogba's shot past Pope.
James Tarkowski (CB) - 6/10 - Did his job well, dealing with balls in the air and on the floor. Fluffed a massive chance to equalise in the dying moments.
Ben Mee (CB) - 7/10 - His flying overhead kick to try and keep Maguire's header out was nothing short of heroic.
Erik Pieters (LB) - 5/10 - His slack marking allowed Rashford all the time in the world to pick out Pogba for the goal.
2. Midfielders
Johann Berg Gudmundsson (RM) - 6/10 - One of the only Burnley players to try to travel with the ball, but to no avail ultimately.
Josh Brownhill (CM) - 6/10 - Did well to limit United's progression in the first half, racking up two interceptions. Struggled to contain Pogba and Fernandes after the break.
Ashley Westwood (CM) - 6/10 - As above, although he went about his business in a less eye-catching fashion.
Robbie Brady (LM) - 6/10 - His archetypal 'taking one for the team', last-ditch tackle in the first half was beautiful. One of his only contributions of note.
3. Forwards
Chris Wood (ST) - 5/10 - His one good chance was well blocked by Bailly. Starved of service.
Ashley Barnes (ST) - 5/10 - Worked hard and tried to battle for possession in deep areas. Did not have much joy.
4. Substitutes
Dwight McNeil - 5/10 - Struggled to assert himself.
Matej Vydra - 6/10 - Added some vibrancy to the Burnley attack after coming on, however, was overexcited and snatched at his chances.
Jay Rodriguez - N/A
MANCHESTER UNITED
5. Goalkeeper & Defenders
David de Gea (GK) - 6/10 - Very little to do. Did not even make a save.
Aaron Wan-Bissaka (RB) - 6/10 - Not caused any problems defensively. Was okay going forward.
Eric Bailly (CB) - 8/10 - Made several important blocks to keep the Clarets at bay. Very impressive stuff.
Harry Maguire (CB) - 7/10 - Denied a brilliant, headed goal by the referee before the break. Possibly fortunate to not be penalised for handball.
Luke Shaw (LB) - 7/10 - Previous decisions suggest he should have seen red for his first-half challenge. Whipped in a few dangerous balls, including the one for Maguire's disallowed goal.
6. Midfielders
Nemanja Matic (CM) - 7/10 - Kept things ticking over and offered protection on the rare occasions that Burnley countered.
Paul Pogba (CM) - 8/10 - When he drove through the lines, he was unplayable. His goal was superb as well.
Bruno Fernandes (AM) - 6/10 - Some clever passes and turns in the second half after a slow start. Was a little too eager to shoot at times.
7. Forwards
Anthony Martial (RW) - 6/10 - Denied a great goal by Pope just before the break. Spurned a couple of half-chances thereafter. His late hamstring injury is a worry ahead of the Liverpool game.
Edinson Cavani (ST) - 6/10 - Failed to convert a straightforward opportunity just after the break. Was not his day in front of goal.
Marcus Rashford (LW) - 7/10 - Struggled to click with his teammates for much of the game but made up for it with a pinpoint cross that led to Pogba's goal.
8. Substitutes
Mason Greenwood - 6/10 - Not given enough time to get involved.
Scott McTominay - N/A
Axel Tuanzebe - N/A
Source : 90min