Burnley 0-0 West Ham: Player ratings from bore draw at Turf Moor

Burnley and West Ham played out a drab 90 minutes on Sunday afternoon as their Premier League clash ended 0-0.

The draw, for now, leaves West Ham fourth and Burnley 18th - although, from the action, you'd be forgiven for thinking they were much closer together in the table.

In an overwhelmingly dull first period, the visitors came closest to breaking the deadlock through Issa Diop, who saw a headed effort stopped brilliantly by Nick Pope. The Hammers looked the likeliest to find the net all afternoon although had to wait until late in the second half to once again come close to doing so, with Declan Rice clipping the top of the crossbar from range

The home side threatened their visitors with some late pressure, although couldn't quite the finishing touch on a couple of promising phases of play. Despite both seeing opportunities to snatch three points, Burnley and West Ham had to settle for a hugely forgettable draw.

Here's how the players rated at Turf Moor.

Burnley player ratings

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Charlie Taylor played out a good battle with Jarrod Bowen | OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Nick Pope (GK) - 7/10 - Made a couple of great saves and was good value for his clean sheet.



Matt Lowton (RB) - 4/10 - Struggled to stifle the threat of West Ham's left flank and couldn't find his usual creative influence on Burnley's play.



James Tarkowski (CB) - 7/10 - Strong at the heart of defence, shutting out the danger on several occasions.



Ben Mee (CB) - 7/10 - Read play well and contained his opposition to good effect, registering six ball recoveries as well as several vital clearances in his own box



Charlie Taylor (LB) - 6/10 - Yet another no-nonsense performance from the left-back, engaging in an intriguing battle with Jarrod Bowen and making three ball recoveries and five clearances.

2. Midfielders

Dwight McNeil couldn't find a decisive touch yet again | Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Johann Berg Gudmundsson (RM) - 4/10 - Really industrious showing but, once again, severely lacked any impact going forward.



Ashley Westwood (CM) - 6/10 - Was well and truly in the wars all afternoon, putting in a tenacious performance for his side.



Jack Cork (CM) - 6/10 - Scurried around in the Burnley engine room and worked hard to suppress his opposite numbers, making three tackles.



Dwight McNeil (LM) - 6/10 - Put in some delicious deliveries from set pieces and showed glimpses of quality throughout but, like his right-sided colleague, failed to put his stamp on the game.

3. Forwards

Chris Wood showed his strength | OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Chris Wood (ST) - 3/10 - Great physicality throughout but was generally absent, often being left isolated as the Clarets struggled to build attacking phases.



Jay Rodriguez (ST) - 3/10 - Pressed his opposition well but was barely involved at all.

4. Substitutes

Matej Vydra (ST) - 5/10 - Added a bit of thrust after coming on, but was predictably physically dominated by West Ham's central defenders.



Josh Brownhill (CM) - 6/10



Aaron Lennon (LM) - N/A

West Ham player ratings

5. Goalkeeper & defenders

Craig Dawson read his opposition well throughout | Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Lukasz Fabianski (GK) - 6/10 - Hardly called upon, facing just one shot on target all afternoon.



Vladimir Coufal (RB) - 6/10 - Very stable defensively although failed to make his presence felt at the business end of the pitch.



Craig Dawson (CB) - 7/10 - Alert to any danger that came his way, putting in a characteristically solid and measured defensive shift



Issa Diop (CB) - 6/10 - Almost found the opener with a decent headed effort although Pope thwarted him. Also proved resilient to the sporadic periods of pressure that Burnley had.



Arthur Masuaku (LB) - 7/10 - Made some fantastic surging runs into the final third and was largely strong in his defensive duties.

6. Midfielders

Declan Rice on the ball | Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Tomas Soucek (CM) - 6/10 - Covered a lot of ground and proved aerially dominant. Kept hold of possession well enough but could have been a little more progressive at times.



Declan Rice (CM) - 8/10 - Typically immense at the heart of the side, impressively sweeping up in front of the back four while also building play nicely and troubling his opposition with some fantastic drives through the lines.



Manuel Lanzini (AM) - 6/10 - Floated around and knitted things together nicely but couldn't find anything to break Burnley down.

7. Forwards

Jarrod Bowen failed to build on his brilliant performance against Chelsea | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Jarrod Bowen (RW) - 5/10 - Worked diligently throughout but, despite looking creative at times, was disappointing on the front foot, not really holding an influence on proceedings at all.



Michail Antonio (ST) - 6/10 - Brilliant link-up play and movement in the final third, but it's now seven Premier League games without a goal.



Said Benrahma (LW) - 6/10 - Demonstrated some great positional awareness and dazzling feet in and around the box but failed to provide a clinical end product.

8. Substitutes

The boss is making his first change of the afternoon, with Benrahma making way for Vlasic.@Scope_Markets | #BURWHU 0-0 (70) pic.twitter.com/TyrMjwMtQ7 — West Ham United (@WestHam) December 12, 2021

Nikola Vlasic (LW) - 6/10



Pablo Fornals (AM) - 6/10