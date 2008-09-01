Brighton vs Burnley: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Brighton host Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon when a win could take them up to eighth.

The Seagulls had been in good form in recent months before falling to a 2-0 defeat at Manchester United in midweek, while Burnley are rooted to the bottom of the table having won only one game all season. They have, however, played just 21 of a possible 25 league matches so far this season.

Here's what you need to know ahead of the clash at the AMEX.

How to watch Brighton vs Burnley on TV

When is kick off? Saturday 19 February, 15:00 (GMT)

Where is it being played? AMEX Stadium, Brighton

What TV channel is it on? Soccer Saturday/Final Score (UK)*, Peacock (US), DAZN (Canada)

Highlights? Sky Sports Football YouTube channel

Who's the referee? Kevin Friend

Who's the VAR? Peter Bankes

*The game is not available to watch live in UK.

Brighton team news

Lewis Dunk's red card proved pivotal in the defeat at Old Trafford and he will be suspended for this fixture after an appeal was rejected. Shane Duffy may come into central defence if Graham Potter elects to return to a three-man backline.

Tariq Lamptey should return to the starting XI after appearing as a substitute in that game, while Enock Mwepu and Jeremy Sarmiento are ruled out.

Burnley team news

New signing Wout Weghorst limped off with a leg complaint in the defeat to Liverpool last time out, so Ashley Barnes may partner Jay Rodriguez in attack if the Dutchman isn't fit.

Dwight McNeil may come back into the team having been left out against the Reds, while Matej Vydra and Johann Berg Gudmundsson will definitely miss out. Charlie Taylor is also in doubt.

Brighton vs Burnley head to head record

The games between these two sides haven't been classics since Brighton were promoted to the Premier League in 2017.

There have been five draws in the nine games between them in that time, though the Seagulls are currently enjoying a five-game unbeaten run against the Clarets since losing to them twice in 2018/19.

In the earlier fixture this season, two second-half goals from Neal Maupay and Alexis Mac Allister helped Brighton come away from Turf Moor with a 2-1 victory, cancelling out James Tarkowski's earlier effort.

Brighton vs Burnley prediction

It's hardly surprising that this game wasn't picked up for a coveted TV spot. Their encounters tend not to be particularly high-scoring affairs.

However, it's hard to look beyond a slender Brighton win. The defeat at United came after an unbeaten run of seven league games and they were more than just in the contest when Dunk was dismissed.

The potential absence of Weghorst is a big blow for Sean Dyche, who may see his Burnley side slip to a tenth league defeat of the season.

Prediction: Brighton 1-0 Burnley