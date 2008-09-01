Brighton vs Burnley Preview: How to Watch on TV, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Burnley will look to kick start their Premier League season when they head to the south coast to face Brighton on Friday.

Sean Dyche's side are winless so far this season and are the joint lowest scorers in the division, notching only three goals.

Graham Potter's Brighton side have only won once so far this season, with that victory coming back in September. The Seagulls have picked up two draws so far but games against Manchester United, Everton and Tottenham have all resulted in losses. They currently sit in 16th place.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Friday 6 November

What Time Is Kick Off? 17:30 (GMT)

Where Is it Played? American Express Community Stadium

TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Box Office (UK)

Referee? Mike Dean

Team News

Neal Maupay is back in contention for the weekend after being left out of the 2-1 defeat toatTottenham last week due to a poor attitude and rumours of a training ground bust-up. Mathew Ryan was on the bench for the Spurs game and will hope to return to the starting lineup in place of Robert Sanchez.

Solly March faces a late fitness test after landing awkwardly in the Spurs game and Alireza Jahanbakhsh is also in a race to be ready after returning to first-team training this week.

Maupay has scored four Premier League goals in six appearances so far this season and should return to the first 11. | Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Burnley captain Ben Mee is hoping to make his return to first-team action on the south coast after being absent since June with a thigh injury. Phil Bardsley could return after a positive COVID test and Johann Berg Gudmunsson could shake off a calf injury in time to feature.

Predicted Lineups

Brighton: Ryan; Webster, Veltman, Burn; Lamptey, White, Bissouma, March; Lallana, Maupay, Trossard.

Burnley: Pope; Lowton, Long, Tarkowski, Taylor; Brownhill, Westwood, Stephens, McNeil, Wood, Barnes.

Recent Form

Burnley have had a torrid start to the season, picking up only one point in six games. Two of the three goals they have scored so far came in their 4-2 loss to Leicester on the opening day, and since then losses to Southampton, Newcastle have followed before a 1-1 draw with newly-promoted West Brom.

A 1-0 loss to Spurs followed before Chelsea's convincing 3-0 win at Turf Moor.

Chris Wood hasn't scored for five games. He managed an impressive 14 goals in 32 games last season. | James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Brighton's Premier League campaign has seen them play one more game than Friday's opponents Burnley. The Seagulls only win of the season was a 3-0 victory over Newcastle at St James' Park back in September.

Losses to Manchester United and Everton followed before draws with Crystal Palace and West Brom. Spurs ran out 2-1 winners over Brighton last week with Gareth Bale scoring the winner.

Burnley

Burnley 0-3 Chelsea (31/10)

Burnley 0-1 Tottenham (26/10)

West Brom 0-0 Burnley (19/10)

Newcastle 3-1 Burnley (3/10)

Burnley 0-1 Southampton (26/9)

Brighton

Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Brighton (1/11)

Brighton 1-1 West Brom (26/10)

Crystal Palace 1-1 Brighton (18/10)

Everton 4-2 Brighton (3/10)

Brighton 2-3 Manchester United (26/9)

Prediction

Brighton will hope to take all three points on Friday night. | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Burnley have struggled to score goals this season. Whereas Brighton have notched 11 goals already, their downfall has been their defensive record.

The return of Ryan in goal and Maupay up front should see Brighton beat Burnley in what will no doubt be a tough game.

Prediction: Brighton 2-0 Burnley