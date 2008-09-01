Brighton considering late bid for Lyndon Dykes

Brighton are considering a late bid for Queens Park Rangers and Scotland striker Lyndon Dykes, 90min can confirm.

The Seagulls are on the lookout for another option up front, having previously had an offer for Braga forward Abel Ruiz rejected by the Portuguese club.

While Graham Potter's side have enjoyed a successful Premier League season so far - sitting ninth in the top flight - they have struggled for a reliable source of goals to supplement their excellent build-up play.

Neal Maupay has registered decent numbers since his move from Brentford while Danny Welbeck offers something different, but Brighton still want another option and 90min understands they are contemplating a move for Dykes, who was Scotland's striker at Euro 2020.

However, they are not the only club sniffing around.

Burnley and Newcastle are both admirers of 26-year-old Dykes. The Clarets are close to completing a deal for Wolfsburg's Wout Weghorst and Eddie Howe's Magpies have brought in Chris Wood, but both sides need more goals if they are to move away from the relegation zone.

Dykes has been in good form for QPR this season, scoring eight goals and registering another two assists in 22 Championship games.

Brighton are also expected to conclude a deal for Union Saint-Gilloise's Deniz Undav, sending him back on loan to the Belgian outfit for the rest of the season. Paraguayan youngster Julio Encisco could also make the switch to the AMEX.

