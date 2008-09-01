Brentford vs Burnley: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Brentford and Burnley will square off in a relegation battle in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Bees ended a run of nine games without a win with a much-needed victory over Norwich City last weekend, keeping them 15th in the Premier League table and six points clear of Saturday's opponents in 18th.

Burnley, however, have two games in hand over Brentford and would really ramp up the pressure with a win here. They've picked up just one point from their last three outings and need to find a way to get the goals flowing soon.

Here's all you need to know about this one.

How to watch Brentford vs Burnley on TV/live stream

When is kick off? Saturday 12 March, 15:00 (GMT)

Where is the match being played? Brentford Community Stadium

TV channel/live stream? Sky Sports Soccer Saturday*/BBC Final Score* (UK), NBC Universo (US)

Highlights? Sky Sports YouTube channel (UK - 17.15) Match of the Day (BBC - UK)

Referee? Paul Tierney

VAR? Lee Mason



*studio updates only

Brentford team news

Josh Dasilva's suspension ticks over to its second game and Brentford could also be without midfielder Christian Norgaard, who picked up a knock midway through the victory over Norwich.

At the back, Kristoffer Ajer will face a late fitness test after a knock limited his own involvement in the game, but there is confidence that he will be ready. He could return to his preferred centre-back role but might be needed on the right, with Thomas Frank preferring that setup in recent weeks.

Burnley team news

Ben Mee remains sidelined with his knee injury and he'll be joined on the treatment table by Johann Berg Gudmundsson (calf), Matej Vydra (hernia), Erik Pieters (knee) and Dale Stephens (thigh).

Maxwel Cornet will fancy his chances of returning to the starting lineup at the expense of Jay Rodriguez, reforming the partnership with Wout Weghorst which was causing teams problems earlier this year.

Brentford vs Burnley score prediction

Honestly? No idea.

Both sides can be simultaneously great and awful. Neither are outright favourites for relegation but you wouldn't be surprised to see one, or both, of them drop to the Championship. Brentford and Burnley really need these points, and that could make for an entertaining affair.

Ultimately, however, Brentford are riding the higher wave right now and should have enough about them to squeeze out the victory.

Prediction: Brentford 1-0 Burnley