Besiktas reveal truth behind Wout Weghorst exit clause claims

Besiktas have dismissed reports that Wout Weghorst's loan from Burnley can be terminated for a fee of €2.5m.

90min understands that Manchester United have held exploratory talks about recruiting Weghorst this month - a deal which would require approval from both Burnley and Besiktas because of the Turkish side's option to make their loan permanent.

Since then, reports have suggested that it would cost United just €2.5m to terminate Weghorst's loan in Turkey due to a clause in his contract, but Besiktas have set the record straight.

"After the match of our first team against Kasimpasa in the Super League, there is a need to make a statement due to speculative news in the media about our football player, Wout Weghorst," a club statement read.

"The claim that there is an exit clause in our football player's contract, stating that his contract can be terminated for a compensation fee of €2.5m in case of an offer from the Premier League is ficticious. The news that the player in question will leave the team on Tuesday is completely untrue. The initiative regarding Wout Weghorst belongs entirely to Besiktas.

"We also state that if there is a development on this issue, our esteemed community and the public will be informed."

Listen now as Scott Saunders hosts Graeme Bailey and Toby Cudworth in the latest episode of Talking Transfers. This week they discuss Man Utd’s interest in Mohammed Kudus, Enzo Fernandez and Chelsea, Jude Bellingham's decision and Mykhaylo Mudryk's preferred move. Available on all audio platforms.

If you can’t see this embed, click here to listen to the podcast!

Club director Ceyhun Kazanci recently criticised Weghorst for a celebration which has been interpreted as a farewell to the club, questioning why the Dutchman would make such a statement when no agreement to terminate his loan has been reached.

However, Weghorst's agent has now responded to the claims, insisting the striker's celebration was nothing to read into and simply an expression of joy.

“Everything is fine. There is no problem," said Simon Cziommer. "Wout just made a celebration.”