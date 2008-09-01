Besiktas respond to Man Utd interest in Wout Weghorst

Besiktas director Ceyhun Kazanci has provided an update on the future of loanee Wout Weghorst amid interest from Manchester United.

90min understands United are in the transfer market for a new forward and have held talks with parent club Burnley about the possibility of taking over Weghorst's loan.

Turkish media have since taken the striker's goal celebration in Besiktas' 2-1 win at home to Kasimpasa on Saturday, in which he appeared to wave goodbye to fans, as evidence that he is nearing a move to Old Trafford.

But speaking after that victory, Besiktas chief Kazanci revealed his confusion at this celebration and insists they have not heard from Burnley or United about a deal.

"I don't understand why Weghorst said goodbye to the fans, why he made such a move," Kazanci said. "He is our football player right now. Our contract expires at the end of the season.

"If Manchester United or any other team wants Weghorst, they will meet with Burnley anyway. Burnley will then contact us and discuss the terms of separation. If we accept, the contract will be terminated. Otherwise, it will go on until the end of the season.

"He can't just go. There will have to be a reward for us to approve the separation. I'll give an example. Burnley told us, 'We made a deal with this team for Weghorst. We give you half of the transfer fee'. This may be a different condition. Then we'll sit down and talk."