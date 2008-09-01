Adam Lallana Opens Talks With Burnley & Brighton Over Summer Transfer

Premier League duo Burnley and Brighton are both in talks with Liverpool star Adam Lallana, as they jostle to snap up the midfielder on a free transfer this summer.





The 32-year-old joined the Reds back in 2014, but he is set to end his six-year stay at Anfield at the end of this season, with the intention of remaining in the English top flight for the foreseeable future.





Lallana in action for Liverpool against Chelsea earlier this season

In fact, Lallana is known to be the target of several Premier League teams, and he has previously been described as 'the most wanted man in football', due to the number of clubs on the hunt for a bargain, following the financial implications of the coronavirus crisis.





And according to Football Insider, it is Burnley and Brighton who are closest to securing the Liverpool star's services. It is believed that the Premier League pair are both willing to offer long-term deals to the experienced midfielder, who would be able to add some much needed creativity and craft to their teams.





Leicester City had been the frontrunners for some time in the race for Lallana's signature, and his connection with former boss Brendan Rodgers seemed to be the catalyst behind the deal.





But having begun talks with the Clarets and the Seagulls, it appears Lallana is having second thoughts over a reunion with Rodgers at Leicester, paving the way for a move to one of the aforementioned duo.





Lallana and Rodgers worked together at Liverpool

Lallana's time at Anfield has been plagued by injury, and although he has remained fit for most of this season, he has managed only 15 appearances, with the majority coming from off the bench.





The ex-Saint has not been involved in any of the matchday squads since football's restart in June, and he may well have already played his last game for the club, before his departure at the end of the campaign.



