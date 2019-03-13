5 Players Burnley Should Sign in the 2020 January Window

The fact that Burnley find themselves six points clear of the relegation zone after 20 matches is a testament to Sean Dyche's continued stellar work in the Clarets' hotseat.

In fact, the congested nature of the Premier League table in 2019/20 means that Burnley sit just a single point from tenth place and six points from the top six - so perhaps a few January recruits could help them focus on the upper echelons, as opposed to looking over their shoulder at the relegation zone.





Dyche has spoken of Burnley's budgetary constraints in the past, something that has influenced their recent strategy of signing promising and proven players from the Championship. With that in mind, here's a potential January shopping list for the Ginger Mourinho.

Joe Allen (Stoke City)

Stoke might be enduring a torrid time in the Championship, but Joe Allen gave everyone a timely reminder of his talents in ​Wales' November victory over Hungary - one that sealed their place at Euro 2020.





His tenacity was crucial in breaking up play, his energy was key to disrupting the opposition and his desire seemed to be infectious to those around him as Wales established the tempo in opening minutes.





Over in Lancashire, meanwhile, Burnley have become too reliant on the midfield pairing of Ashley Westwood and Jack Cork, with on-loan Danny Drinkwater's failure to contribute and the departure of Steven Defour preventing Dyche from rotating in this position. Given Burnley's style of play, they can't afford heavy legs in the middle of the park.

Eberechi Eze (QPR)

From the functional to the exciting, Eze could be just the spark Burnley need to propel themselves up the table and get fans off their seats. Dwight McNeil has taken much of the creative burden on his young shoulders this season, but a more attacking player in central areas could make the Clarets a more potent force.





In 25 Championship appearances for Queens Park Rangers, Eze has scored nine goals, provided four assists and recorded a pass completion percentage above 85% - all the while gaining a reputation for excellent dribbling and close control.





The challenge for Dyche would lie in competition from Premier League rivals.

Jayden Bogle (Derby County)

With Phil Bardsley and Matthew Lowton both north of 30 years of age, it might be time for an injection of fresh legs at right-back - or at least succession planning for when a change is needed. Derby County's Jayden Bogle certainly fits the bill, at just 19 years old and impressive during Frank Lampard's run to the Championship playoff final.





Bogle featured in more than 50 games during the 2018/19 campaign and was crowned Rams' young player of the season. With his attacking abilities evident in abundance, Bogle spoke of the defensive improvements to his game that occurred in that breakthrough season - something that could only be enhanced by working with Dyche.

Josh Brownhill (Bristol City)

Sitting eighth in the Championsip and just a point outside the playoffs, Bristol City are well-placed for a promotion push this season - a position that captain Josh Brownhill has been integral in guiding them to.





Dynamic, box-to-box and a consistent performer, the 24-year-old's acquisition could help ease the aforementioned burden on Cork and Westwood. With midfield goals an issue for ​Burnley this season - only Jeff Hendrick has notched more than once - Brownhill's return of five in 25 Championship fixtures offers another good omen for Dyche.

Karlan Grant (Huddersfield Town)

Jay Rodriguez has proven to be an able deputy to Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes this season, but the trio are all aged 28 and above - so perhaps a youthful option with room to develop would be a sensible addition to the squad.





While fourth-choice forward Matej Vydra has scored just one Premier League goal since his 2018 arrival, Grant took to the top flight luck a duck to water - scoring four times in 13 appearances for a doomed ​Huddersfield side after his January 2019 arrival from Charlton.



