10 Players You Probably Didn't Realise Are Still Playing in the Premier League

There are some Premier League players who feel like they've been around forever, others who burst on to the scene late in their careers, and then there are the players who you just totally forgot about.





Everyone has that moment when they're looking through another team's lineup and they see a name that makes them go 'really?'.





Here is a list of 10 players who give you that feeling, that are still playing in the Premier League.





1. Phil Jagielka Jagielka returned to his boyhood club last summer Phil Jagielka is somehow simultaneously part of the Premier League furniture and also completely forgotten about.



At 37, the seasoned pro left Everton and rejoined his boyhood club Sheffield United upon their promotion back to the top flight. He has only played six times for the Blades and has understandably been overshadowed by the likes of Chris Basham and Jack O'Connell in their overlapping centre-back system.



2. Maarten Stekelenbrug Maarten Stekelenburg is still a Premier League player Having established himself as a top keeper throughout Europe with Ajax and Roma, Maarten Stekelenburg moved to the Premier League with Fulham in 2013. The Dutchman then went on loan to Southampton for a season and then signed for Everton on a permanent deal in 2016.



He has only made 19 league appearances for the Toffees (the last of which came in 2017) and has agreed to go back to Ajax at the end of this season, but his still at Everton for now!



3. Danny Drinkwater Danny Drinkwater is still at Villa. Danny Drinkwater. The Danny Drinkwater. N'Golo Kante's title-winning midfield partner Danny Drinkwater. The Englishman is still playing in the Premier League.



Since Drinkwater signed for Chelsea for a humongous £35m, he has made 17 top flight appearances. At the start of this season, he was loaned to Burnley and after making one appearance his loan was terminated. Then in January, Dean Smith brought him to Aston Villa on loan, and bar four appearances and a training ground incident where he reportedly headbutted his teammate Jota, it's been pretty uneventful.



4. Jack Rodwell Jack Rodwell is back in the Premier League with Sheffield United No, I can't believe it either. After a tumultuous period at Sunderland and an underwhelming season-long spell at Blackburn, Rodwell was signed by the Blades in January.



Chris Wilder is building a reputation for trying to 'sort out' notoriously difficult players to deal with, such as Ravel Morrison and Leon Clarke. Joining that illustrious group, Rodwell has made just one Premier League appearance so far for United, but who knows, he may be set for more!



5. Ben Gibson Ben Gibson has barely played for Burnley. Ben Gibson's career has not turned out how many expected. After earning a call-up to the England squad when playing for Middlesbrough, Gibson signed for Burnley for £15m in 2018.



Since joining, he has played one league game - in which he scored - and has now been sent to train with Middlesbrough after he was rumoured to have had a 'disagreement' with some coaching staff. Despite this, he is still a Burnley player.



6. Jose Izquierdo Izquierdo hasn't played all season due to injury. Injuries have not been kind to Izquierdo. The Colombia international had been a real danger for Brighton since joining in 2017. Since then, he has only made 47 league appearances and has undergone knee surgery three times and has missed 18 months worth of action. Nevertheless he is still a Brighton player, and he may make his return next season.



7. Scott Carson Scott Carson is Man City's 3rd choice 'keeper. 'Scott Carson plays for Pep Guardiola's Man City', words you never thought you'd hear. After playing 158 games for Derby, Man City signed the veteran on loan in August 2019 to provide cover for Ederson and Claudio Bravo, but due to the latter's injury problems, Carson has occasionally found himself sitting comfortably on City's bench.



He'll almost definitely never play for Guardiola's side, but who cares, he's trained with De Bruyne and Aguero week-in, week-out and got to join several trophy celebrations.



8. Yoshinori Muto Muto has barely played for Newcastle Yoshinori Muto became one of the most expensive signings of the Mike Ashley era when he arrived for £9.5m from Mainz in 2018, since then though he has barely featured. The Japan striker's last appearance for Newcastle came against Rochdale in the FA Cup and he has only scored twice since his arrival.



Despite manager Steve Bruce admitting that Muto never had a 'fair crack of the whip', he has rarely been picked by the Englishman, and will almost definitely leave the Magpies during the next transfer window.



9. Isaac Success Success on a rare outing for Watford A Pozzo family favourite, the two-cap Nigeria international has moved around the families clubs from Udinese's youth teams to Granada and then Watford for £12m in 2016.



24-year-old Success played a fair bit last season but has made just four outings (totally 67 minutes) for the Hornets in 2019/20 and last featured in February.



