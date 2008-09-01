West Ham agree deal with Burnley for Maxwel Cornet

West Ham United are closing in on the signing of Maxwel Cornet after agreeing to pay the £17.5m release clause in his Burnley contract, 90min can confirm.

The Hammers have been pretty active in the transfer window so far, bringing in the likes of Gianluca Scamacca and Nayef Aguerd, but they are seeking further reinforcements in a bid to push for another top-six Premier League finish.

Signing a player of significant quality to operate on the left flank has been a particular priority for manager David Moyes, and the need to bring somebody in further intensified on Wednesday after Arthur Masuaku was allowed to join Besiktas on loan.

Eintracht Frankfurt's Filip Kostic has been the club's primary transfer target, but the Serb - who has Champions League football on offer in Germany and has just a year remaining on his contract - hasn't been fully convinced by the prospect of moving to London Stadium - Inter and Juventus are also interested.

Although a deal is not completely off the table, Kostic's reluctance to join has led Moyes and head of recruitment Rob Newman back to versatile winger Cornet, who they first expressed an interest in signing soon after Burnley's relegation to the Championship.

90min understands that West Ham, who would have preferred to pay in instalments had the Clarets' hierarchy been open to such a deal, have agreed to pay Cornet's £17.5m release clause in full, and they have seen off competition from Newcastle, Everton, Nottingham Forest, Leeds, Wolves and Brighton to get a deal done.

Cornet is on his way to London to undergo a medical and it's expected that the majority of checks will be completed on Thursday night as the club look to complete a deal before midday on Friday - the deadline for registering new players for the opening day of the Premier League season.

25-year-old Cornet is understood to be seen by Moyes as a player capable of playing at wing-back or on the left wing, and that dynamic would provide greater tactical flexibility ahead of an opening day showdown with Premier League champions Manchester City - should the Ivorian sign and be registered in time.

