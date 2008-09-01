Norwich City vs Burnley Preview: How to Watch on TV, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Norwich City's last home match in the Premier League for at least 12 months comes against Burnley on Saturday afternoon.





Daniel Farke's side were consigned to a record fifth Premier League relegation in their last outing at Carrow Road as West Ham United - more specifically, Michail Antonio - blasted four unanswered goals past the Canaries.





Daniel Farke consoles Max Aarons after Norwich's relegation was confirmed

Burnley, on the other hand, harbour faint hopes of Europa League qualification. Although, bearing in mind their slump in form when they last competed in continental competition, Sean Dyche and his impressive side may not be too downtrodden if they miss out.





Where to Watch on TV





When Is Kick Off? Saturday 18 July

What Time Is Kick Off? 17:30 (BST)

Where Is it Played? Carrow Road

TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky One/Sky Sports (UK), NBC (US)

Referee? Kevin Friend





Team News





Norwich captain Grant Hanley is yet to make an appearance for the team since football returned in June

Norwich's quest for Premier League survival has not been helped by the persistent injury woes Farke's side have encountered, especially in defence. This trend has continued as the defenders Grant Hanley, Christoph Zimmerman and Sam Byram are all sidelined with long-term injuries.





Burnley, who had already been operating with a limited squad prior to Wednesday's 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers, saw both Charlie Taylor and Jay Rodriguez replaced after picking up slight knocks.





Predicted Lineups





Norwich: Krul; Aarons, Godfrey, Klose, Lewis; Tettey; Buendía, McLean, Rupp, Cantwell; Pukki.





Burnley: Pope; Bardsley, Long, Tarkowski, Pieters; Berg Gudmundsson, Brownhill, Westwood, McNeil; Wood, Vydra.





Recent Form





As football was poised for a return in June, there was a slim chance of survival for a Norwich side boosted by a 1-0 win at home to Leicester City shortly before the hiatus. However, their subsequent form has been utterly dreadful.





Despite Farke's tactics-board during the drinks break, Norwich lost 1-0 to Chelsea in their first game after relegation

Norwich have lost their last eight Premier League games on the spin, scoring one goal and conceding 17. The Canaries will conclude the campaign rooted firmly to the bottom of the table regardless of their final two results. And things may yet deteriorate, as the vultures circle over their throng of impressive youngsters.





Burnley began Project Restart with contract negotiation difficulties and a humbling 5-0 loss to Manchester City, Yet, Dyche has once again steered his over-achievers to success, taking 12 points from the following six matches - ending Liverpool's Premier League winning run at Anfield in the process.





The Clarets go into Saturday's game sitting pretty in tenth, closer to third-placed Chelsea than the relegation zone.





Here's how both teams have fared in their last five matches.





Norwich





Chelsea 1-0 Norwich (14/7)

Norwich 0-4 West Ham United (11/7)

Watford 2-1 Norwich (7/7)

Norwich 0-1 Brighton (4/7)

Arsenal 4-0 Norwich (1/7)





Burnley





Burnley 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers (15/7)

Liverpool 1-1 Burnley (11/7)

West Ham United 0-1 Burnley (8/7)

Burnley 1-1 Sheffield United (5/7)

Crystal Palace 0-1 Burnley (29/6)





Prediction





No Premier League has kept more clean sheets than Burnley's Nick Pope this season (14)

Norwich's most recent Premier League goal at Carrow Road came in their last league victory against Leicester back in February. The fact that it was a wonderful - if improbable - volley from left-back Jamal Lewis only emphasises their toothless attack of late.





Burnley - with an in-form Nick Pope between the sticks - hardly look like the opponent to end that drought against, despite the ever-dwindling options for Dyche to choose from.





Prediction: Norwich 0-1 Burnley



