Michail Antonio among several Premier League players applying for Jamaican passports

West Ham striker is among a host of Premier League players who are applying for a Jamaican passport, according to the the president of the country's football federation, Michael Ricketts.

Antonio has enjoyed a good season so far, netting seven goals and three assists in 17 Premier League games, helping the Hammers mount an unlikely top four bid in the process. He has never been capped by England though, and the 30-year-old's chances of ever playing for the Three Lions seem remote.

Antonio has been one of West Ham's standout performers this season | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

As a result, it appears Antonio - along with a string of other Premier League players - has turned his attentions towards playing for Jamaica.

Speaking to SportsMax TV, Ricketts - not the former Bolton Wanderers striker who once received an England cap - said: "Looking at the list, I see Andre Gray, I see Demarai Gray, I see Isaac Hayden, who himself called the JFF to express his desire.

"Mason Holgate, Liam Moore, who has actually acquired his Jamaican passport, Nathan Redmond, Kemar Roofe and Ivan Toney. All of these are in the process of acquiring their Jamaican passport.

"The process has become a little bit tedious because of course the Covid pandemic, but the process is ongoing and we are hopeful that we will get passports for these gentlemen in reasonable time. We have been having discussions with the secretary for sport and he has agreed to try and help us to facilitate and to expedite the process."

If these players do end up representing Jamaica, the Reggae Boyz would have a strong chance of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup. They already have the likes of Bayer Leverkusen's Leon Bailey and Fulham pair Bobby Decordova-Reid and Michael Hector in their ranks, as well as former Manchester United prodigy Ravel Morrison.