Manchester United 3-1 Burnley: Player ratings as Red Devils breeze past Clarets

Manchester United made light work of Burnley on Thursday night as Scott McTominay and Cristiano Ronaldo got on the scoresheet in a 3-1 victory.

McTominay got the hosts going with their earliest goal of the season in the eighth minute, whipping in brilliantly from the edge of the box for his first Premier League strike of the campaign.

The hosts doubled their lead when Ben Mee got the tiniest touch on Jadon Sancho's effort, deflecting the ball past Wayne Hennessey. Their advantage stretched further when McTominay's strike was tipped onto the post and rebounded out to Ronaldo to flick home.

Burnley had shown their teeth earlier in the game, with Chris Wood going close with a header, and they did pull one back when Aaron Lennon got free and cut a shot across David de Gea into the far corner.

The win sends United up to sixth in the table while Burnley remain down in 18th, two points from safety though they do have four games in hand.

Manchester United player ratings

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

David de Gea (GK) - 6/10 - Had very little to do. Couldn't get across to Lennon's strike.



Aaron Wan-Bissaka (RB) - 6/10 - A bit hit and miss, carrying out his defensive duties well but struggling whenever he needed to be progressive in attack.



Eric Bailly (CB) - 5/10 - Heavy touch proved costly when Lennon latched onto it and fired in. A bit of an erratic presence on his return, which was ended when he was brought off with an injury.



Harry Maguire (CB) - 4/10 - Struggled with Wood's physicality. Stood off Lennon and allowed him to get a shot away. Needs to be more commanding.



Luke Shaw (LB) - 7/10 - Went close with an excellent driving run and shot from inside his own half. Charged up and down the left with excellent precision.

2. Midfielders

McTominay scored an excellent opener | Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Scott McTominay (CM) - 8/10 - Curled in brilliantly from the edge of the box for United's nerve-settling opener. His movement was excellent all night and Burnley's midfielders struggled to get near him.



Nemanja Matic (CM) - 7/10 - Proved a calming influence in midfield and allowed McTominay to make dangerous runs in attack.



Jadon Sancho (AM) - 7/10 - Good run into the box resulted in his shot being deflected in by Mee. Linked up well with Shaw - a combination United fans will want to see more of.



Mason Greenwood (AM) - 7/10 - Few moments where he showed he needs to learn when to shoot and when to pass, but always dangerous. Stung Hennessey's gloves with a central effort.

3. Forwards

Ronaldo did his celebration for the third goal | Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Edinson Cavani (ST) - 6/10 - Nice touch to set up an opportunity for Greenwood. Not ineffectual but other United stars took the limelight on this occasion.



Cristiano Ronaldo (ST) - 7/10 - Ballooned a half-volley he would normally smash in over the bar early on. Heavy touch turned out to work nicely as an assist for McTominay's strike. Looked uncharacteristically rusty but bagged in the 35th minute, tapping in after McTominay had hit the post.

4. Substitutes

Raphael Varane (CB) - 5/10



Diogo Dalot (RM) - 5/10



Fred (CM) - N/A

Burnley player ratings

5. Goalkeeper & defenders

Hennessey was beaten three times | OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Wayne Hennessey (GK) - 5/10 - Made his first league appearance for the Clarets in coming in for Nick Pope. Made a good save onto the post from McTominay's strike but it bounced straight out to Ronaldo.



Matthew Lowton (RB) - 6/10 - Popped in a few decent crosses from the right.



James Tarkowski (CB) - 4/10 - Didn't do enough to stop Sancho shooting in the build-up to Mee's own goal.



Ben Mee (CB) - 4/10 - Stuck out a boot and diverted Sancho's shot into his own net.



Charlie Taylor (LB) - 5/10 - Not as consistent as usual. Normally one of Burnley's biggest attacking threats but rarely got into good positions.

6. Midfielders

Westwood and McNeil battle with Greenwood | OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Dwight McNeil (RM) - 5/10 - Didn't show much desire to track back after losing possession before the second goal.



Ashley Westwood (CM) - 6/10 - Struggled with opposite number McTominay's movement going forward. Was Burnley's most effective passer.



Jack Cork (CM) - 4/10 - Couldn't influence the game and was often late making tackles, committing three fouls. Brought off shortly after half-time for Dale Stephens.



Johann Berg Gudmundsson (LM) - 5/10 - Took a whack in an aerial clash with Wan-Bissaka. Didn't get involved too much.

7. Forwards

Lennon scored a great goal | Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Aaron Lennon (CF) - 7/10 - Nice cross set up a good opening for Wood. Pulled a goal back with a lovely run and well taken effort across De Gea. Was lively in possession but just didn't see enough of the ball.



Chris Wood (ST) - 5/10 - Missed a glorious opportunity inside five minutes, sending a free header wide. Seemed to have the physical battle won with Maguire but couldn't take advantage of it.

8. Substitutes

Dale Stephens (CM) - 5/10



Matej Vydra (ST) - 5/10



Erik Pieters (LM) - 5/10

