Leeds, West Ham & Newcastle Among Clubs Eyeing MK Dons Youngster Matthew Sorinola

Leeds and West Ham United have both been linked with a move for MK Dons starlet Matthew Sorinola.

Almost six years after a young Dele Alli lit up League One for MK Dons and earned himself a £5m transfer to Tottenham, Sorinola is making a name for himself at the club.

The 19-year-old has been tipped to go on to do great things in his career by MK Dons boss Russell Martin, who has brought him into the first team from the youth set up and given him his opportunity.

The defender's talents have caught the attention of several Premier League and Championship clubs.

A host of clubs including Leeds and West Ham are chasing Milton Keynes Dons’ teenage left-back Matthew Sorinola.



According to TEAMtalk, a host of top-flight clubs are interested in the player. Included in the extensive list of clubs are Leeds, West Ham, and Crystal Palace - who have been known to give lower league talent a chance in recent times - while West Brom, Newcastle and Burnley have also been linked.

Brentford, Middlesbrough and Bournemouth are the Championship clubs also interested in the former Fulham academy player.

Speaking to the MK Citizen last year, his manager spoke about his talent, saying: “He has been excellent,” said Martin after Sorinola's second professional appearance. "There were no questions from me about his ability. He’s really young and there will be questions about the physicality of the league, but he has stepped up and done really well.”