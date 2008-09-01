Burnley vs Tottenham: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction - Carabao Cup

Tottenham will switch their attention to the Carabao Cup when they take on Burnley on Wednesday.

Nuno Espirito Santo's men find themselves in a bit of a slump, losing their last two games in all competitions and four of their last six Premier League outings, and they could really do with getting things back on track here.

They're up against a Burnley side whose only wins this season have come in this competition. They saw off Newcastle and Rochdale to get here and won't be planning on a Carabao Cup exit just yet.

Here's all you need to know about this game.

How to watch Burnley vs Tottenham on TV/live stream

When is kick off? Wednesday 27 October, 19:45 (BST)

Where is the match being played? Turf Moor

TV channel/live stream? The game will not be broadcast on UK television, ESPN+ (US)

Highlights? Sky Sports YouTube channel, Carabao Cup on Quest (UK)

Referee? Peter Bankes

Burnley team news

Stephens has a foot problem | Alex Pantling/GettyImages

Ben Mee is on his way back from COVID-19 but is unlikely to be risked here, while midfielder Dale Stephens is also doubtful because of a foot injury.

With Burnley's struggles in the Premier League approaching crisis point, Sean Dyche may well sacrifice this competition and send out a hugely rotated lineup in order to keep his stars fit for the more important battle in the league.

Tottenham team news

Doherty has a knock | Sebastian Frej/MB Media/GettyImages

Nuno will be without Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring) and Matt Doherty (knock), which is frustrating as both players were in with a chance of featuring in a rotated lineup here.

Expect the boss to go with something similar to what we've seen in the Europa Conference League, but with perhaps a little more firepower in attack to avoid a humiliating exit from this early stage of the competition.

Burnley vs Tottenham predicted lineups

Burnley: Hennessey; Lowton, Long, Tarkowski, Pieters; Gudmundsson, Brownhill, Cork, Cornet; Vydra, Rodriguez.

Tottenham: Gollini; Tanganga, Romero, Sanchez, Davies; Hojbjerg, Skipp; Bergwijn, Dele, Gil; Kane.

Burnley vs Tottenham head-to-head record

Historically, Burnley have rarely enjoyed playing Tottenham. In the last 14 meetings between the two, Burnley have come out on top just once - a 2-1 win in early 2019.

Spurs did the double over Burnley last year, winning 1-0 in October before roaring to a 4-0 victory in the return fixture. They haven't been scared to rack up the goals either, sealing a 5-0 in just 12 months earlier.

Interestingly, Nuno has a torrid record against Burnley. He hasn't beaten them in his last five attempts, the most recent of which came back in April, when his Wolves side were on the wrong end of a 4-0 thumping.

Burnley vs Tottenham score prediction

Spurs could get back to winning ways | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Spurs might be in a bit of a rut, but Burnley's slump is even more serious right now and they'll be well aware that they come into this one as underdogs.

If Nuno's side turn up, they could walk this one pretty easily, but Spurs have a nasty habit of making things hard for themselves these days and seem set to turn this one into the slogfest that it absolutely does not need to be.

This has nervy 1-0 written all over it.

Prediction: Burnley 0-1 Tottenham