Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview: How to Watch on TV, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Burnley host Tottenham Hotspur on Monday night as the Clarets continue the search for their first Premier League victory of the season.

Off the pitch, the situation isn't much sunnier at Turf Moor with ten established first team players entering the final year of their contract. Sean Dyche's side haven't exactly prepared for life if these squad members are allowed to leave, spending less than £1m on summer arrivals - the next lowest spenders in the division were Crystal Palace, who splashed out £17m.

Agree with our ranking of how well each Premier League club did in the transfer window? ✍️? pic.twitter.com/mYSR8NzL2c — 90min (@90min_Football) October 6, 2020

Tottenham - whose transfer expenditure approached £100m - have only had their impressive start to the first full season under Jose Mourinho dampened by two late equalisers, as the well-stocked Lilywhites continue to plough their way through a myriad of competitions.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Monday 26 October

What Time Is Kick Off? 20:00 (GMT)

Where Is it Played? Turf Moor

TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Main Event (UK), Peacock (US)

Referee? Michael Oliver

Team News

PRESS | Dyche confirms Phil Bardsley will follow government guidelines, before returning to training, after testing positive for COVID-19.



Ben Mee trained with the squad again today, Matt Lowton is back training and Jack Cork continues to make progress. pic.twitter.com/feno9CbCdI — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) October 22, 2020

Burnley have been without key midfielder Jack Cork since June last season and will continue to be deprived of their number four for the foreseeable future. Club captain Ben Mee is back in training but Monday's fixture comes too soon for the centre-back and back-up goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell is out with a hip injury.

While left-back Erik Pieters recovers from a minor calf problem, his fellow full-back Phil Bardsley tested positive for Covid-19. Bardsley's natural replacement at right-back, Matthew Lowton, has only recently returned to training after missing the previous two games.

Tottenham's squad, despite the fact that they have already racked up ten matches across three competitions, are relatively unscathed with defenders Japhet Tanganga and Eric Dier the only absentees as Mourinho can call upon a host of first-team regulars rested in Thursday's Europa League win.

Predicted Lineups

Burnley: Pope; Lowton, Long, Tarkowski, Taylor; Gudmundsson, Brownhill, Westwood, McNeil; Wood, Barnes

Tottenham: Lloris; Aurier, Alderweireld, Sánchez, Reguilón; Hojbjerg, Sissoko; Bergwijn, Ndombele, Son; Kane

Recent Form

Burnley have endured an uninspiring beginning to the Premier League campaign, losing four of their opening five games. However, Sean Dyche and his side have been in this exact position before. As recently as 2018/19, the Clarets mustered just a single point from the opening five league games of the season but went on to finish safely ensconced in 15th place, with enough wiggle room to lose their final three game.

Spurs have only tasted defeat once this campaign, on the opening day at home to Everton. The two league draws Mourinho's side have encountered were produced by two stoppage time equalisers.

Perhaps an early aberration or a looming portent, Spurs only conceded three league goals after 90 minutes in the entirety of the previous campaign, so perhaps keep watching this contest until the final whistle.

Burnley

West Bromwich Albion 0-0 Burnley (19/10)

Newcastle United 3-1 Burnley (3/10)

Burnley 0-3 Manchester City (30/9)

Burnley 0-1 Southampton (26/9)

Millwall 0-2 Burnley (23/9)

Tottenham

Tottenham 3-0 LASK (22/10)

Tottenham 3-3 West Ham United (18/10)

Manchester United 1-6 Tottenham (4/10)

Tottenham 7-2 Maccabi Haifa (1/10)

Tottenham 1-1 (6-5) Chelsea (29/9)

Prediction

Tottenham's Harry Kane (right) has a superb individual record against Burnley | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

On the cusp of lockdown last season, Mourinho made the surprising claim that Tottenham would have to prioritise either their trip to Burnley in the league or the Champions League clash with RB Leipzig which was on the horizon. In the end, Tottenham proceeded to draw at Turf Moor and lose in Germany but seven months on and the Portuguese coach faces no such personnel crisis.

One absentee from both those fixtures, Harry Kane - who didn't feature in midweek - has been involved in eight goals in his last four league outings against Burnley and is in the midst of a particularly fruitful purple patch.

While the Clarets surely won't offer anywhere near the same gaping chasms of space in behind Kane and Heung-min Son have so ruthlessly exploited in recent weeks, Turf Moor on Monday night is not likely to be the setting of Burnley's maiden league victory of the season.

Prediction: Burnley 1-2 Tottenham