Burnley 0-1 Tottenham: Player Ratings as Kane-Son Combination Makes the Difference Again

Tottenham moved up to fifth in the Premier League with a 1-0 victory over Burnley at Turf Moor on Monday evening.
Burnley frustrated Spurs for most of the night and arguably had the better of the game's chances - James Tarkowski was denied the opening goal by a stunning defensive header from Harry Kane.
However, with the match seemingly destined for a frustrating 0-0, Kane turned provider at the other end, flicking a corner into the path of partner in crime Son Heung-min, who powerfully headed home.
Let's get into some player ratings.
Burnley
1. Goalkeeper & Defenders
Nick Pope (GK) - 5/10 - Had a bit of a 'mare with his distribution in the first half and was fortunate not to be punished. Barely had a save to make as Burnley turned in a strong defensive display.
Matthew Lowton (RB) - 7/10 - Picked out Wood with a perfect long pass in the build-up to a decent chance for Barnes and produced a really good tackle to dispossess Kane in the box.
James Tarkowski (CB) - 7/10 - Had two decent chances from corners, heading over and having another header cleared off the line by Kane.
Kevin Long (CB) - 8/10 - Prevented Son from getting a shot on target with a terrific piece of defending in the first half. Stubborn, solid and resilient, characterising the whole Burnley performance.
Charlie Taylor (LB) - 6/10 - Got forward a couple of times, neatly skipping past Doherty on one occasion and was solid defensively.
2. Midfielders
Jóhann Guðmundsson (RM) - 5/10 - Forced Lloris into a half decent save with a low effort from the edge of the box on the stroke of half time, but lacked a bit of creativity and willingness to get at the Spurs backline.
Ashley Westwood (CM) - 6/10 - Brought a good save out of Lloris with a low drive from distance late in the first half and was his usual industrious self all evening, if not spectacular.
Josh Brownhill (CM) - 7/10 - Booked inside two minutes for a foul on Ndombele. He fired well over from a free kick in a dangerous position in the first half, but did well to win the ball off Ndombele moments later and tee up Westwood.
Dwight McNeil (LM) - 5/10 - Rarely tore down the wing or got at Doherty, preferring to drift inside. Tidy in possession but didn't ask enough questions of the Tottenham backline.
3. Forwards
Chris Wood (ST) - 6/10 - Combined really well with Barnes to carve out a good opening for his strike partner. A real nuisance all evening.
Ashley Barnes (ST) - 5/10 - Saw a first half goal chalked off for offside and left Alderweireld with a bloody forehead courtesy of a trailing arm. Had another well-struck effort deflected over but largely disappointing.
4. Substitutes
Jay Rodriguez - N/A
Matěj Vydra - N/A
Tottenham
5. Goalkeeper & Defenders
Hugo Lloris - 8/10 - Produced two good saves to keep out Guðmundsson and Brownhill in the latter stages of the first half and collected a couple of corners very efficiently.
Matt Doherty (RB) - 6/10 - Played a couple of clever passes deep inside the Burnley half to pick out Lamela and Son, but was caught out a couple of times defensively.
Toby Alderweireld (CB) - 8/10 - Picked Kane out with an excellent searching pass during the early exchanges and soldiered on in a Basil Fawlty-esque bandage after a clash with Barnes. Produced a good block to keep out Barnes in the second half.
Eric Dier (CB) - 6/10 - Caught out defensively by Wood on a couple of occasions but otherwise enjoyed a good battle up against Burnley's industrial front two.
Ben Davies (LB) - 6/10 - Cheaply surrendered possession during the early exchanges of the second half to present Brownhill with a half chance. Got forward with menace on a couple of occasions.
6. Midfielders
Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (CM) - 7/10 - Clever, tidy, understated - and looking like an absolute bargain.
Moussa Sissoko (CM) - 6/10 - Full of energy and put in a real shift as he and Højbjerg shielded the back four expertly.
Tanguy Ndombele (CAM) - 7/10 - Spurs' most creative spark in the first half, looking dangerous with a couple of bursts forward and clever touches, but was quieter in the second half.
7. Forwards
Lucas Moura (FW) - 4/10 - Was pretty anonymous as Spurs failed to create anything in the first half, and was replaced before the hour mark.
Harry Kane (ST) - 8/10 - The fact his most telling contribution appeared to be a terrific defensive header on the line to keep out Tarkowski's goal-bound header summed up Spurs' evening - but he produced an excellent stretching header to set up Son for Spurs' opening goal.
Son Heung-min (FW) - 8/10 - Opened the scoring with a terrific diving header. Looked the man most likely to break the deadlock, with his movement and energy the only thing that Burnley struggled to cope with.
8. Substitutes
Erik Lamela - 5/10
Giovani Lo Celso - 5/10
Joe Rodon - N/A
