Burnley 0-1 Tottenham: Player Ratings as Kane-Son Combination Makes the Difference Again

Tottenham moved up to fifth in the Premier League with a 1-0 victory over Burnley at Turf Moor on Monday evening.

Burnley frustrated Spurs for most of the night and arguably had the better of the game's chances - James Tarkowski was denied the opening goal by a stunning defensive header from Harry Kane.

However, with the match seemingly destined for a frustrating 0-0, Kane turned provider at the other end, flicking a corner into the path of partner in crime Son Heung-min, who powerfully headed home.

Let's get into some player ratings.

Burnley

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Pope started in goal for Burnley | Pool/Getty Images

Nick Pope (GK) - 5/10 - Had a bit of a 'mare with his distribution in the first half and was fortunate not to be punished. Barely had a save to make as Burnley turned in a strong defensive display.



Matthew Lowton (RB) - 7/10 - Picked out Wood with a perfect long pass in the build-up to a decent chance for Barnes and produced a really good tackle to dispossess Kane in the box.



James Tarkowski (CB) - 7/10 - Had two decent chances from corners, heading over and having another header cleared off the line by Kane.



Kevin Long (CB) - 8/10 - Prevented Son from getting a shot on target with a terrific piece of defending in the first half. Stubborn, solid and resilient, characterising the whole Burnley performance.



Charlie Taylor (LB) - 6/10 - Got forward a couple of times, neatly skipping past Doherty on one occasion and was solid defensively.

2. Midfielders

Brownhill was heavily involved for Burnley | MICHAEL REGAN/Getty Images

Jóhann Guðmundsson (RM) - 5/10 - Forced Lloris into a half decent save with a low effort from the edge of the box on the stroke of half time, but lacked a bit of creativity and willingness to get at the Spurs backline.



Ashley Westwood (CM) - 6/10 - Brought a good save out of Lloris with a low drive from distance late in the first half and was his usual industrious self all evening, if not spectacular.



Josh Brownhill (CM) - 7/10 - Booked inside two minutes for a foul on Ndombele. He fired well over from a free kick in a dangerous position in the first half, but did well to win the ball off Ndombele moments later and tee up Westwood.



Dwight McNeil (LM) - 5/10 - Rarely tore down the wing or got at Doherty, preferring to drift inside. Tidy in possession but didn't ask enough questions of the Tottenham backline.

3. Forwards

Barnes had a goal ruled out for offside | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Chris Wood (ST) - 6/10 - Combined really well with Barnes to carve out a good opening for his strike partner. A real nuisance all evening.



Ashley Barnes (ST) - 5/10 - Saw a first half goal chalked off for offside and left Alderweireld with a bloody forehead courtesy of a trailing arm. Had another well-struck effort deflected over but largely disappointing.

4. Substitutes

Rodriguez came on for Burnley | Pool/Getty Images

Jay Rodriguez - N/A



Matěj Vydra - N/A

Tottenham

5. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Lloris made a couple of decent saves for Spurs | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Hugo Lloris - 8/10 - Produced two good saves to keep out Guðmundsson and Brownhill in the latter stages of the first half and collected a couple of corners very efficiently.



Matt Doherty (RB) - 6/10 - Played a couple of clever passes deep inside the Burnley half to pick out Lamela and Son, but was caught out a couple of times defensively.



Toby Alderweireld (CB) - 8/10 - Picked Kane out with an excellent searching pass during the early exchanges and soldiered on in a Basil Fawlty-esque bandage after a clash with Barnes. Produced a good block to keep out Barnes in the second half.



Eric Dier (CB) - 6/10 - Caught out defensively by Wood on a couple of occasions but otherwise enjoyed a good battle up against Burnley's industrial front two.



Ben Davies (LB) - 6/10 - Cheaply surrendered possession during the early exchanges of the second half to present Brownhill with a half chance. Got forward with menace on a couple of occasions.

6. Midfielders

Sissoko started in midfield for Spurs | Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (CM) - 7/10 - Clever, tidy, understated - and looking like an absolute bargain.



Moussa Sissoko (CM) - 6/10 - Full of energy and put in a real shift as he and Højbjerg shielded the back four expertly.



Tanguy Ndombele (CAM) - 7/10 - Spurs' most creative spark in the first half, looking dangerous with a couple of bursts forward and clever touches, but was quieter in the second half.

7. Forwards

Kane led the line for Spurs | Pool/Getty Images

Lucas Moura (FW) - 4/10 - Was pretty anonymous as Spurs failed to create anything in the first half, and was replaced before the hour mark.



Harry Kane (ST) - 8/10 - The fact his most telling contribution appeared to be a terrific defensive header on the line to keep out Tarkowski's goal-bound header summed up Spurs' evening - but he produced an excellent stretching header to set up Son for Spurs' opening goal.



Son Heung-min (FW) - 8/10 - Opened the scoring with a terrific diving header. Looked the man most likely to break the deadlock, with his movement and energy the only thing that Burnley struggled to cope with.

8. Substitutes

Lamela came off the bench for Spurs | Pool/Getty Images

Erik Lamela - 5/10



Giovani Lo Celso - 5/10



Joe Rodon - N/A