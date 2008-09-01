An Uptick in Confidence

Naturally, due to a busy life schedule, I watched the Burnley-Leicester City game on replay. The wonders of modern technology. The game on one screen and the work I brought home on another. A cup of coffee on deck to calm the nerves. The ice cold morning is a perfect analogy for the Clarets defense as of late. But, the game was at Turf Moore. So, I pressed play on the laptop seeking a hopeful outcome. Unfortunately, just 30 seconds in, the Foxes Harvey Barnes puts a shot on goal and I'm suddenly having Chelsea game flashbacks. Then, Leicester is up by one in the 33rd minute. But, the boys finally turn around their bad fortune in the second half. It becomes the Chris Wood show for a glorious moment in time by way of a set piece cross from McNeil. Wood, being at the place at the right time and doing what a striker does, levels the score. From then on, there seemed to be a collective sigh from the team. It was like a curse had been broken—for a day, at least. They seemed to review their commitment to winning. Then, Nick Pope was rewarded for his unwavering resolve throughout the match. Ashley Westwood's keen eye and powerful right leg gives the Clarets a 2-1 victory. But, the road to redemption doesn't take a day off. The boys go to Manchester United then have to prepare for a continuation of their current FA cup run against relegation bound Norwich. From my dining room table, still wearing pajamas and a robe, I feel confident about the Clarets in 2020. Although, Barnes would make me feel much better but, if resilience and resolve can lead to positive results, then things are looking up going forward.